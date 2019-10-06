Yovanovitch is latest casualty of Trump war on career diplomats

The treatment of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch – disparaged by President Donald Trump and abruptly recalled from Ukraine – exemplifies what current and former U.S. officials describe as a campaign by Trump against career diplomats.
