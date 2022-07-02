(YQ) News: Did You Lose Money on Your 17 Education & Technology Investment? Stock Price has Plummeted Since IPO – Contact Johnson Fistel

Breaking News
SAN DIEGO, July 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (“17 Education ” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YQ), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What if I purchased 17 Education common stock? If you purchased 17 Education common stock and suffered losses on your investment, join our investigation now:
        
Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/17-education-technology-group-inc-ipo

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On or around Dec. 04, 2020, 17 Education conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), and the company sold 27.4 million shares for $10.50. Since the IPO the stock has plummeted and on July 1, 2022, 17 Education stock closed at $1.94.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel’s investigation seeks to determine whether the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its December 2020 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company’s business, and operations.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Investor Relations
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com

