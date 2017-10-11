YRC Worldwide Schedules Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) today announced that on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss third quarter 2017 financial results. Third quarter earnings will be released the same day, November 2, 2017, following the close of the market.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence. Please visit www.yrcw.com for more information.

SOURCE: YRC WORLDWIDE