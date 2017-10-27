YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Fall Investment Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) today announced that James Welch, chief executive officer, and Scott Ware, president of Holland, will deliver a company presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at the Stephens Fall Investment Conference in New York.

The events will be available to listeners on YRC Worldwide Inc.’s website: yrcw.com as a live webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

