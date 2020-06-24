Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Strategic Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Merck Focused on Accelerating the Development of New Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Yumanity Therapeutics Announces Strategic Research Collaboration and License Agreement with Merck Focused on Accelerating the Development of New Treatments for Neurodegenerative Diseases

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Strategic Alliance Combines Yumanity’s Innovative Drug Discovery Platform with Merck’s Development and Commercialization Expertise in Neuroscience 

Merck Gains Exclusive Rights to Two Novel Yumanity Pipeline Programs for ALS and Frontotemporal Lobar Dementia  

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yumanity Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) focused on accelerating the development of new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck will gain exclusive rights to two novel Yumanity pipeline programs for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD).  Yumanity and Merck will collaborate to advance the two preclinical programs during the research term, after which Merck has the right to continue clinical development and commercialization.

Under the collaboration agreement, Yumanity will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling approximately $500M associated with the successful development of marketed products for pipeline programs, as well as royalties on net sales.  Merck is also joining existing Yumanity investors (Fidelity Management & Research Company, Redmile Group, Pfizer Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, Tony Coles, and Dolby Family Ventures) by participating in a Series C round of financing.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Merck neuroscience team focused on the goal of bringing novel therapeutic options to ALS and FTLD patients,” said Richard Peters, CEO of Yumanity.  “This alliance reflects our shared commitment to neurodegenerative diseases that continue to have high unmet need. We look forward to a productive collaboration.”

“There remains tremendous unmet medical need for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal lobar dementia,” said Fiona Marshall, Vice President of Neuroscience Discovery, Merck Research Laboratories.  “We look forward to working with scientists at Yumanity to advance research and evaluate the potential for therapeutic intervention in these neurodegenerative diseases.”

About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is transforming drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is focused on discovering disease-modifying therapies for patients with Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease. Yumanity’s innovative approach to drug discovery and development concentrates on reversing the cellular phenotypes and disease pathologies caused by protein misfolding. For more information, please visit Yumanity.com.

Company Contact:
Paulash Mohsen
Chief Business Officer
Yumanity Therapeutics
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.