Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yumanity Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 9:20 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events section of the Company’s website at yumanity.com/events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform allows the Company to rapidly screen for disease-modifying therapies to overcome toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s growing pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

