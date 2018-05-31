ZAAZ Announces a Seven-Figure Funding Package with Decathlon Capital Partners

Capital to Support Growth and International Expansion of the World’s #1 Selling Motion Therapy Device

HOUSTON, TX, May 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAAZ, manufacturer of the premiere oscillation vibration exercise machine, announced it has secured a seven-figure funding commitment from Decathlon Capital Partners. This fresh capital will be deployed to support the company’s growth plans, including market expansion and lining up new international distribution partnerships. ZAAZ designs and manufactures exercise equipment utilizing motion therapy technology. Currently, ZAAZ exercise machines are sold exclusively at Costco locations in the United States.

“Now we are ready to expand through new international distribution partnerships,” said founder and CEO Ian Cruickshank. “With their help, Decathlon is enabling us to step up to fulfill the market demand we are seeing in new geographic markets while also supporting continued growth in our domestic business.”

“ZAAZ offers a unique and proven product line in the highly competitive fitness space,” said Decathlon’s John Borchers. “We are pleased to partner with them and help ZAAZ take the next logical step in their growth strategy.”

About ZAAZ

ZAAZ is fitness technology made modern, providing the power to transform bodies with less effort and in less time. ZAAZ’s motion therapy technology provides safe and effective stimulation of joints and muscles, helping mitigate the symptoms of circulatory issues and chronic pain. The company’s patented, FDA-listed machines fit easily into the home and people’s busy lifestyles, working over 90% of muscles in as little as 12 minutes per day. Learn more at https://zaazmovement.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Ian Cruickshank [email protected] 281-853-4900