VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zacatecas Silver Corp. (“Zacatecas Silver” or the “Company”, ZAC:TSX Venture; ZCTSF: OTC Markets; 7TV: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of 18,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per Unit for total proceeds of $1,800,000 (the “Offering”).