Zachys to Auction Wines from the Cellars of Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Union Square Cafe, Maialino & Marta

Zachys will sell wines from legendary New York City restaurants on behalf of USHG HUGS, a 501(c)(3).

White Plains, NY, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zachys Wine Auctions has partnered with USHG HUGS, a nonprofit employee relief fund founded by the Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), to auction wines from cellars of New York institutions Gramercy Tavern, The Modern, Union Square Cafe, Maialino and Marta. In addition, Zachys will be donating a portion of the buyer’s premium to the fund.

On March 27, 2020, Union Square Hospitality Group created USHG HUGS, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) fund dedicated to supporting the Union Square Hospitality Group team members who are facing unexpected and exceptional financial needs. To date, the fund has awarded over $700,000 in grants.

The online auction features wines from Mascarello, Conterno, Rinaldi, Quintarelli, Rousseau, Roumier, DRC, Roulot, Coche-Dury, Mugneret-Gibourg, Dujac, Chave, Rayas, Guigal, Selosse, and many, many more. Zachys expects the sale to realize in excess of $1,000,000 as its global bidder base rallies to support New York City’s finest hospitality institution.

The auction is currently live on Zachys website and will be open for bidding from April 21 to May 3. 

Danny Meyer, founder of Union Square Hospitality Group, comments, “While we’re currently unable to pour these treasured wines for our guests at our restaurants, I‘m heartened that we can offer wine lovers the opportunity to enjoy them from the comfort of their own homes. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the restaurants soon and I’m so grateful that Zachys has offered up their partnership to help support our employee relief fund, USHG HUGS.”

Jeff Zacharia, President of Zachys, comments, “The restaurants of the Union Square Hospitality Group are beloved by the entire Zachys team, the citizens of NYC and the world at large. The hospitality, and of course the wine service, is unparalleled. During this difficult and unprecedented time, we are delighted to be able to support USHG HUGS with this auction, and we can’t wait to be back enjoying these restaurants soon.”

Don Zacharia, CEO of Zachys comments, “I first met Danny Meyer in the late ‘80s. Danny and I had a lot in common, our love of fine wine first and foremost. Over the ensuing decades, Zachys has grown in parallel to the Union Square Hospitality Group, in large part due to two things: first the focus on the customer, a value for which Danny’s team is known, and second, the focus on what we call “the family”—the team of employees—that makes up the lifeblood of each of our businesses. It’s a great honor to host this auction for USHG HUGS in support of the people who have made—and will make again–the restaurants of USHG great.”

To bid on wines to support USHG HUGS please visit the Zachys website.

Read more about HUGS.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions.

About Zachys Wine Auctions

Founded over 75 years ago, Zachys is a third generation fine wine business, and the #1 wine auction house in the world, with over $121,000,000 in auction sales in 2019 with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Hong Kong, China, Tokyo, London, and Paris.  For more information visit www.zachys.com/auctions.

