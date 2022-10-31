Zadara brings zStorage to the KINX CloudHub to support customer demand for robust storage services

Irvine, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zadara, a recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with KINX Inc., an internet infrastructure service company, to provide its zStorage, storage-as-a-service, to the Korean market through KINX’s CloudHub.

Configured as a private network, KINX’s CloudHub is the largest cloud platform in Korea, connecting nine of the leading cloud service providers. CloudHub configures multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments providing a safe, secure, flexible, and highly available cloud experience. Zadara zStorage will support storage services for KINX’s multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

“KINX has been an innovator in Korea and its CloudHub was the first in the country engage with the worlds’ leading cloud services, providing the largest number of clouds and connectivity for its market,” said Jeewook Kim, CEO of KINX. “Zadara zStorage allows us to respond to customer demand for storage suitable for various workloads; it is a valuable complement to our CloudHub offering.”

Zadara zStorage supports any data type, block, file, object, on any protocol, on-premises, across clouds or in a hybrid environment. zStorage delivers secure, dependable, and massively scalable storage that supports the most demanding workloads and complex data protection requirements.

“By providing Zadara’s zStorage service for the KINX CloudHub, we will be bringing a best-in-class level of functionality to a new pool of enterprise customers in Korea,” said Soonhyun Joe, director of Zadara Korea. “We know the Korean market is a fast-paced growth market and we are extremely pleased to be collaborating with KINX with our fully managed, pay-as-you-go, zStorage. We look forward to the success this collaboration will bring and even further developing a joint service model with KINX as our partnership matures.”

# # #

Follow Zadara

Read our Blog: https://www.zadara.com/blog/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zadara

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zadara/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZadaraEdgeCloudServices

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZadaraEdgeCloudServices

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage, and network resources. Backed by an industry-best NPS rating of 80%, Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support and is the official cloud supplier of Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN in the Formula One world championship. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Yokneam (Israel), Bangalore, and Brazil.

About KINX:

KINX is an Internet infrastructure company in South Korea that provides high-quality Internet networks and services such as IX, IDC, Cloud, CDN, and DDoS Defense. It operates Korea’s only L2-based neutral IX (Internet eXchange) linked to more than 40 ISPs at home and abroad, and about 17% of Korean Internet subscribers use the Internet through KINX’s network. Various domestic and foreign companies and institutions that would like to operate smoother Internet services such as AWS, Microsoft, Twitch, Naver, Kakao, Samsung SDS, SK Broadband, and Korea Internet & Security Agency are using KINX’s services. More information is available at http://www.kinx.net/.

CONTACT: Joanne Hogue Smart Connections PR for Zadara 410-658-8246 joanne@smartconnectionspr.com Tim DaRosa Zadara press@zadara.com