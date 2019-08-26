Zadara Enhances Storage Platform, Adds NVMe-as-a-Service

Delivers on the Economic Promise of NVMe with Pay-by-Consumption Enterprise Storage

Zadara Cloud Storage Service Zadara adds NVMe to its unified, scalable, secure hybrid cloud storage service that gives enterprise users the ability to store information where generated and make it available where needed. Any data type, any protocol, any location.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Booth #351 — In a move that extends its leadership position in hybrid cloud storage, Zadara Storage Inc. today announced that it has added critical enhancements to its fully managed enterprise STaaS (storage-as-a-service) platform – including NVMe. With these new features, Zadara is removing barriers to the adoption of new technologies – and delivering significant economic benefits.

Offering lightning-fast data access, reduced power consumption and lower latency, NVMe addresses the limitations of – and bottlenecks created by – legacy storage interfaces. While the industry has embraced all things NVMe, its benefits remain out of reach for many enterprises due to high device cost and interoperability issues. Zadara’s agile enterprise STaaS solution moves NVMe from a CapEx expenditure to a flexible consumption OpEx item – and opens the door to larger scale adoption.

Additionally, Zadara’s platform now includes optimized object on-premises storage-as-a-service for next-generation applications such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, video-on-demand, and more.

“Our customers demand real solutions that not only provide technical performance but also drive measureable business value,” noted Nelson Nahum, Zadara’s co-founder and CEO. “By offering the industry’s only complete hybrid cloud storage service, we are giving IT departments the ability to streamline operations and reduce capital expense, without sacrificing control, availability or performance. Data is the lifeblood of any organization, and we believe that businesses should be able to focus on using their data – and not worry about storing it.”

Zadara’s newly enhanced platform includes:

NVMe-as-a-service at prices below current flash offerings. A new, more compact option for storage nodes in ROBO and edge use cases. Remote clone functionality for improved data mobility between arrays, across geographies, into clouds, between clouds, and more. Object Store enhancements for dramatically improved economic efficiency. Built-in virus protection with embedded McAfee AV engine for on-file-access virus scans.



The first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, Zadara’s flexible, full-service, real-time, proactive approach keeps the entire customer experience top of mind – while expertly shouldering the complete enterprise storage burden: operational, technical and financial. Zadara solutions come with 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades included, and a 100%-uptime guarantee.

According to Zadara’s vice president of product management, Oded Kellner, “As companies look to implement hybrid cloud storage strategies, they need storage that can be as agile as the rest of their IT operation. By adding new features to our universal storage platform, we’re removing complexities and making it easy for users to quickly benefit from all of the advantages of NVMe capacity – without any hidden costs, support plans or complicated deals.”

Zadara’s enhanced storage service is now available for customer orders. Zadara solutions can be seen at VMworld in San Francisco from August 25-28 in booth #351. For more information, please visit www.zadara.com .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dacc7504-96da-4631-901c-ce2f762164e8