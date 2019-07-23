Zadara Helps Channel Deliver Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service without Adding Cost or Complexity to Operations 

Brings True Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service to Partners

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zadara Storage Inc. , a pioneer in enterprise storage-as-a-service, today announced the launch of their Zadara Service Provider (ZSP) program . The full-featured program expands business opportunities for channel partners and enables them to offer simplified enterprise storage-as-a-service. Zadara solutions help partners avoid the complexities inherent in competitive offerings from legacy providers – while offering rich margins of 30% and more.

The shift away from expensive, vendor-locked, big-iron legacy storage is on, and enterprise storage is increasingly moving to the cloud: IDC forecasts the worldwide cloud IT infrastructure market will reach $88.6 billion by 2022. Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service, available on premises and in the cloud. Zadara transforms storage-related costs from a variable mix of equipment and management expenses to a predictable, on-demand, pay-per-use, elastic service that greatly simplifies planning, streamlines budgeting and improves ROI. Zadara represents an ideal solution for both resellers and customers by delivering a competitive edge to resellers – with no upfront costs.

Channel partners can choose from three levels of involvement (Bronze, Silver and Gold) to fit their business needs. Benefits of becoming a ZSP member include, but are not limited to:

Deal Registration Tool – Approved registered deals entitle service providers to a rebate of up to 20%.

– Approved registered deals entitle service providers to a rebate of up to 20%. Service Provider Portal – All service providers have access to the Service Provider Portal, which includes marketing resources available at no cost.

– All service providers have access to the Service Provider Portal, which includes marketing resources available at no cost. Co-op Marketing Funds – Funds are allocated for use toward joint marketing efforts between Zadara and its Silver and Gold level service providers.

– Funds are allocated for use toward joint marketing efforts between Zadara and its Silver and Gold level service providers. RFP Proposal Assistance – Zadara offers technical and sales assistance for Silver and Gold level service providers to quote storage-as-a-service opportunities.

– Zadara offers technical and sales assistance for Silver and Gold level service providers to quote storage-as-a-service opportunities. Technical Professional Support – Available 24/7 to all service providers.

– Available 24/7 to all service providers. Comprehensive Training Curriculum – Access to a variety of programs and tools to help grow business.

“At a time when storage can be the bane of an enterprise’s existence, we’re excited to bring a truly value-added solution to the channel,” says Roland Serna, vice president of channel sales and alliances for Zadara. “We see ourselves as ‘freedom fighters’ – in the sense that we’re giving our partners the ammunition they need to break away from old business models that involved selling CapEx storage. We’re on a mission to enable the channel to confidently embrace the future – and enterprise storage-as-a-service is the future.”

Zadara solutions are available to resellers and service providers through distributors Ingram Micro, Promark and Lifeboat. For more information about Zadara and to sign up to become a ZSP partner, please visit https://www.zadara.com/become_partner.php .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Completely focused on storage services for mission-critical data, Zadara takes the immense cost, complexity and burden out of enterprise data storage and management. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at https://www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter , like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube .

