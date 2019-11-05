Zadara, Promark Remove Barrier to Widespread Adoption of Enterprise Storage-as-a-Service by Channel Partners

New Ordering System Poised to Simplify Process; Makes STaaS Readily Accessible

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zadara Storage Inc. , provider of the industry’s only complete enterprise storage-as-a-service (STaaS), and Promark Technology , a premier, U.S.-focused value-added distributor (VAD), are changing the face of enterprise STaaS. Together, the two companies have introduced a new, streamlined system that brings simplicity to the process of ordering, managing and provisioning enterprise storage services.

This is welcome news for channel partners, as provisioning enterprise storage is typically viewed as complex, with the potential to prevent adoption of the enterprise STaaS model. The new process addresses that barrier to adoption and enables Promark customers to order Zadara’s service offerings by choosing from just a few options. The end result is a turnkey solution for customers to choose the right storage media, capacity and controllers to meet their performance and cost goals.

Zadara has recently formed a strategic partnership with Promark, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE:IM), the world’s largest technology distributor and global leader in IT supply chain and mobile device lifecycle services. “As an organization we are committed to making emerging technologies straightforward to access and more profitable for our customers,” said Jeff Brown, president and general manager for Promark. “By simplifying the ordering process, we’re making it easier for resellers and service providers to offer enterprise storage-as-a-service to their customers.”

Zadara provides enterprise NAS and SAN service with NFS, CIFS/AD and iSCSI interfaces, dual HA controllers, dedicated high-performance drives and enterprise-class storage features – including snapshots, replication, thin provisioning, encryption, and more. Data is stored on dedicated hardware for increased privacy and quality of service, and protected with in-flight and at-rest encryption, including user-managed keys. With Zadara, users get more than enterprise-class storage. Zadara comes with 24/7/365 live support, proactive system management, periodic non-disruptive hardware upgrades included, and a 100%-uptime guarantee. The comprehensive storage service offered by Zadara simplifies an IT organization’s operations and reduces its costs.

“Zadara is the first and only company to offer enterprise storage as a complete service,” noted Roland Serna, vice president of channels and alliances for Zadara. “Our flexible, full-service, real-time, proactive approach keeps the entire customer experience top of mind, and this approach starts from the beginning – as early as the initial ordering process. Our goal is to enable business transformation for VARs, resellers and solution providers alike.”

To learn more, please visit www.zadara.com.

About Promark Technology

Promark Technology, an Ingram Micro company, is one of the premier value-added distributors (VAD) in the United States. Promark’s core technology focus is distributing data storage and virtualization products and solutions through a two-tier distribution channel to value added resellers (VARs) and system integrators. Promark leverages its direct relationships with world-class technology partners to provide solutions that meet the most demanding needs of its customers. Promark also offers a Public Sector Business Program that helps resellers navigate the government selling process and expand the reach of their Business. The program provides authorized resellers the ability to leverage Promark’s GSA Schedule to market and sell products and solutions into both federal government and state and local organizations. Promark offers professional services in application integration, backup and recovery, network optimization, storage implementation, and disaster recovery. To learn more about Promark Technology call 800.634.0255 or visit www.promarktech.com .

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro is the world’s largest wholesale technology distributor and a global leader in IT supply chain and mobile device lifecycle services. As a vital link in the technology value chain, Ingram Micro creates sales and profitability opportunities for vendors and resellers through unique marketing programs, outsourced logistics and mobile solutions, technical support, financial services, and product aggregation and distribution. The company is the only global broad-based IT distributor, serving approximately 160 countries on six continents with the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of IT products and services. Visit IngramMicro.com .

About Zadara

Founded in 2011, Zadara is changing how enterprise data is stored and managed. The Zadara approach is simple – offer everything that an enterprise needs when it comes to storage in the business model of services. Zadara offers enterprise cloud storage as a fully-managed service, bringing a simplified experience to enterprises of all types and sizes. With solutions available on premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s proprietary, pay-only-for-what-you-use service promises 100% uptime. Helping Zadara keep this promise is a worldwide operational support system, including hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, that provides expert hosting, services and support. More information can be found at www.zadara.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

