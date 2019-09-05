Zafgen to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Preliminary results from in vivo animal study not expected to warrant near-term resolution of clinical hold for ZGN-1061

BOSTON, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, today announced plans to explore strategic options to maximize shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company or its assets.

“Given the alignment and clarity of our recent work with the FDA, and the preliminary results from our ongoing nonclinical study to translate in vitro differentiation results into an in vivo model system, we believe there is low probability of resolving the clinical hold in the near-term. Because of this, Zafgen has determined that it is in the best interest of shareholders to expand our internal corporate development efforts and formally evaluate strategic alternatives,” said Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer. “A transaction committee has been formed within the Board of Directors, and we will update investors as appropriate.”

In July 2019, Zafgen announced that it had reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an in vivo animal study design and protocol to establish relevant safety margins for ZGN-1061, its investigational MetAP2 inhibitor in development. The study is designed to translate the data from Zafgen’s newly developed in vitro assays of human endothelial cells and assessment of tissue factor expression with endothelial cells, along with other supportive assays. Based on preliminary results from this study reviewed this week, Zafgen does not presently expect the data to warrant resolution of the clinical hold for ZGN-1061.



Based on previously announced and recently implemented plans to reduce operating expenses and prioritize key resources, Zafgen expects its projected cash runway to last greater than two years, given its current operating plan.

The Company has retained MTS Health Partners L.P. as its exclusive advisor to assist the Company in exploring alternatives. There can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction being entered into or consummated. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this review process and the Company does not intend to comment further unless or until the Board of Directors has approved a definitive course of action, the review process is concluded, or it is determined that other disclosure is appropriate.

