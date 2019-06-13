Breaking News
Zafgen to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, announced today that Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer of Zafgen, Inc. is scheduled to present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.zafgen.com) for 90 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Zafgen

Zafgen (Nasdaq:ZFGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary MetAP2 biology platform to develop novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. Zafgen has pioneered the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders and is currently advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome and liver diseases. Learn more at www.zafgen.com.

Media/Investor Relations Contacts:
Zafgen, Inc.
Patricia Allen
Chief Financial Officer
617-648-9792

Media
Krystle Gibbs
Ten Bridge Communications 
[email protected]
508-479-6358

Investors
John Woolford
Westwicke
[email protected]
443-213-0506

