ZAGENO Bolsters Leadership with Appointment of CFO, Robert Cruickshank

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting e-commerce to life science, today announced that Robert Cruickshank will join the company as chief financial officer, effective January 13.

“We are very excited to welcome Bob to our team. His expertise in the finance requirements of high growth start-ups and mature stage organizations is an excellent fit for ZAGENO,” said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “Bob’s deep understanding of the technology and manufacturing industries will be a key asset in supporting our customer and partner community.”

“I’m really excited to be joining ZAGENO at this critical point in its growth, said Robert Cruickshank, CFO at ZAGENO. “The company solves a challenge that suppliers cannot overcome – creating a platform that satisfies the needs of both researchers and purchasers; because of this ZAGENO is uniquely positioned in this very large and diverse market. I look forward to joining the team and helping the company deliver on its growth potential.” 

For ZAGENO, Cruickshank brings a deep level of industry and functional experience within the software, technology, and manufacturing industries. Most recently he has spent more than four years at ezCater, a marketplace model for business catering, where he held roles as chief administrative officer and co-CFO.

Prior to this, he spent almost four years at Amazon Robotics (formerly Kiva Systems) as its CFO and corporate controller, responsible for all financial operations. Over nearly a decade, Cruickshank was VP of finance for Aspen Technology, a leading supplier of software that optimizes process manufacturing. In this role, he led the team responsible for the company’s pricing/commercial approval and revenue recognition of all significant license transactions.

Cruickshank received his BA from Wake Forest University and MS/MBA in Accounting from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

ZAGENO is the 2019 recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s Enabling Technology Leadership Award for North American eCommerce Solutions. To learn more, visit the ZAGENO blog at https://blog.zageno.com/news.

About ZAGENO
ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform. With over 10 million products available, ZAGENO makes online shopping for any research material convenient, efficient and reliable. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and Berlin, Germany. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

