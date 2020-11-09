Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ZAGENO Doubles Engineering to Support High-Paced, Customer-Centric Operating Model Under Leadership of New VP of Engineering

ZAGENO Doubles Engineering to Support High-Paced, Customer-Centric Operating Model Under Leadership of New VP of Engineering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Mathias Mandt

Mathias Mandt, ZAGENO's vice president of engineering

Mathias Mandt, ZAGENO’s vice president of engineering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BERLIN, Germany and WROCLAW, Poland, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGENO, a leading enterprise marketplace solution connecting eCommerce to life science, today announced that it is doubling the size of its engineering team to support its customer-centric operation model. ZAGENO’s newly appointed vice president of engineering Mathias Mandt is leading the improvements.

Mandt is a 15 year IT veteran with eCommerce product development within the biotechnology industry, most recently, at Qiagen GmbH. At ZAGENO, he is building up the engineering organization and introducing enhanced processes to ensure sustainable scalability for the co-located technology hubs in Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Within this strategy, ZAGENO will develop software to ensure that customer-value, transparency, goal tracking, and quicker product deployments are core to ZAGENO customers.

“Our customers are scientists who require a trusted source for purchasing but what they want is an intuitive process that makes buying lab supplies as easy as buying a book online,” said Florian Wegener, co-founder and CEO of ZAGENO. “ZAGENO has delivered on these needs with its proven software solutions and makes labs more efficient. Benefiting from the eCommerce expertise of Mathias Mandt, customers can expect an accelerated cadence of high-quality solution offerings.”

“Our international team, co-located in Berlin and Wroclaw, Poland, brings a diversity of ideas, skills, and experiences to the solutions we are developing to delight customers,” said Mathias Mandt, ZAGENO’s VP of Engineering. “Our agile operating model is built to deliver outstanding technology with the highest quality standards, availability, and security to meet the reliability that customers demand.”

About ZAGENO
ZAGENO is on a mission to accelerate scientific innovation by streamlining biotech purchasing processes with its award-winning, first-of-its-kind eCommerce platform. With approximately 25 million product SKUs from nearly 5,000 unique brands, ZAGENO makes online shopping l convenient, efficient, and reliable for any research material. The ZAGENO experience includes its Scientific Score, a best-in-class product rating system that offers unbiased, peer-reviewed ratings to support accurate purchasing decisions. Available on desktop, tablet, and mobile devices, ZAGENO makes biotech purchases easier than ever and is an ideal sales channel for suppliers and partners. Founded in 2015, ZAGENO has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Berlin, Germany, and Wroclaw, Poland. Visit ZAGENO on the web at zageno.com; follow ZAGENO on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information:
Greg Vitarelli
[email protected]
+1 617 455 9627

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b650d66-612c-4762-8ac3-0079e16d87fb

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.