ZAGG Acknowledges Amended 13D Filing

SALT LAKE CITY, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) (“ZAGG” or the “Company”), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, today acknowledged an amended Schedule 13D filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Roumell Asset Management, LLC regarding potential director candidates. The Company regularly engages in open and transparent dialogue with its investors and the Board of Directors always considers constructive input from shareholders that helps drive long-term shareholder value.

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG, mophie, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

203-682-8216

[email protected]

Company:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

[email protected]

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of any such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including (but not limited to) Item 1A – “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the risks described therein from time to time. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.