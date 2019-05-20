ZAGG Announces Participation in 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq: ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, announced today that the Company is participating in the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 23, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Management’s presentation is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.  

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on-line in the Events area of the Company’s website at http://investors.zagg.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About ZAGG Inc:
ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, mobile keyboards, power management solutions, social tech, and personal audio sold under the ZAGG®, mophie®, InvisibleShield®, IFROGZ®, BRAVEN®, Gear4® and HALO® brands. ZAGG has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Walmart, Target, and Amazon.com. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.ZAGG.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.HALO2CLOUD.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Brendon Frey
203-682-8216
[email protected] 

Company:
Jeff Dubois
801-506-7336
[email protected] 

