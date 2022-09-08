ZAGG Delivers 360-Degree Protection for new iPhone 14 Range of Smartphones and Apple Watch

ZAGG products for the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones The new lineup of ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors and ZAGG Gear4 cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced new screen protectors and cases for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE. The product lineup includes the following:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

iPhone

Glass XTR2 ($59.99) – The strongest screen protection just got stronger. Glass XTR2 is made with Hexiom Impact Technology that makes it over 10% stronger than its predecessor 1 . Glass XTR2 is engineered to be extremely touch sensitive, featuring a hydrophilic layer that reduces friction as you move your finger across the surface, a feature that makes XTR2 optimal for mobile gaming. We’ve also added an enhanced Eyesafe ® blue light filter and anti-reflective technology that enhances color vibrancy and depth. Glass XTR2 boasts these new-to-world features: Anti-reflective Technology: This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. Anti-dust Adhesive: Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly making any dust particles virtually invisible on your screen. Hexiom Impact Technology optimally absorbs and disperses impacts through its honeycomb micro-structure.

– The strongest screen protection just got stronger. Glass XTR2 is made with Hexiom Impact Technology that makes it over 10% stronger than its predecessor . Glass XTR2 is engineered to be extremely touch sensitive, featuring a hydrophilic layer that reduces friction as you move your finger across the surface, a feature that makes XTR2 optimal for mobile gaming. We’ve also added an enhanced Eyesafe blue light filter and anti-reflective technology that enhances color vibrancy and depth. Glass XTR2 boasts these new-to-world features: Glass Elite ($39.99) – Glass Elite is made with ion exchange technology to increase strength and durability of the aluminosilicate glass. It’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection 2 .

– Glass Elite is made with ion exchange technology to increase strength and durability of the aluminosilicate glass. It’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection . Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99) – Glass Elite Anti-Glare has a matte finish designed to prevent glare from direct light. It’s made with aluminosilicate glass that’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection 2 . So, you can protect your screen from impact and your eyes from the glare.

– Glass Elite Anti-Glare has a matte finish designed to prevent glare from direct light. It’s made with aluminosilicate glass that’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection . So, you can protect your screen from impact and your eyes from the glare. Glass Elite VisionGuard ($49.99) – With Glass Elite VisionGuard, we’ve added Eyesafe ® blue light technology that filters up to 40% of intense blue light in the range of 435-440nm without distorting the color performance of your screen display 3 .

– With Glass Elite VisionGuard, we’ve added Eyesafe blue light technology that filters up to 40% of intense blue light in the range of 435-440nm without distorting the color performance of your screen display . Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99) – Glass Elite Privacy 360 has a 4-way filter that protects your screen from prying eyes, whether it’s in portrait or landscape mode. This screen protector is made with aluminosilicate glass that’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection 2 . So, you can protect your screen and your privacy.

– Glass Elite Privacy 360 has a 4-way filter that protects your screen from prying eyes, whether it’s in portrait or landscape mode. This screen protector is made with aluminosilicate glass that’s 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection . So, you can protect your screen and your privacy. Ultra Eco ($39.99) – Ultra Eco does more than just protect your screen from scratch and shatter damage. It’s made with plant-based materials, as opposed to petroleum-based plastics, so it’s good for the planet 4 . It also features scientifically formulated smart molecules that heal minor scratches and dings. And Ultra Eco has a smooth surface with advanced clarity, so it looks and feels just like your phone’s own screen.

– Ultra Eco does more than just protect your screen from scratch and shatter damage. It’s made with plant-based materials, as opposed to petroleum-based plastics, so it’s good for the planet . It also features scientifically formulated smart molecules that heal minor scratches and dings. And Ultra Eco has a smooth surface with advanced clarity, so it looks and feels just like your phone’s own screen. Fusion Eco ($49.99) – Fusion Eco protects your screen and the planet. We use an amazingly strong yet flexible hybrid substance that’s made with plant-based materials4. Fusion Eco absorbs and then disperses the force of impact to protect your screen. Its smooth, glass-like feel and advanced clarity look and feel just like your phone’s own screen.

Apple Watch Series 8 and new Apple Watch SE

Ultra Clear ($14.99 ) – Ultra Clear screen protection is made with military-grade components and Self-Healing Nano-Technology™. Its smooth surface provides crystal clear image quality. And we’ve made Ultra Clear thinner than ever, without compromising strength, so your Apple Watch responds to every tap and swipe.

) – Ultra Clear screen protection is made with military-grade components and Self-Healing Nano-Technology™. Its smooth surface provides crystal clear image quality. And we’ve made Ultra Clear thinner than ever, without compromising strength, so your Apple Watch responds to every tap and swipe. Glass Fusion ($29.99) – Fusion is a flexible polymer hybrid that combines military-strength materials with the smooth, aesthetic properties of glass. You get extreme impact and scratch protection for your Apple Watch screen with a smooth feel, high-definition clarity, and maximum touch sensitivity.

– Fusion is a flexible polymer hybrid that combines military-strength materials with the smooth, aesthetic properties of glass. You get extreme impact and scratch protection for your Apple Watch screen with a smooth feel, high-definition clarity, and maximum touch sensitivity. Glass Fusion 360 ($39.99) – Get all-around protection with a sleek bumper that protects your watch from nicks and scratches, and a virtually scratch and shatter-proof hybrid glass screen protector. Additional screen protection and other great products for the new Apple Watch models are coming soon.

The ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector lineup for iPhone 14 smartphones and Apple Watch also features an anti-microbial treatment that protects your screen protector by guarding against degradation from microorganisms5. We’ve also added ClearPrint™ to our glass screen protectors, a revolutionary oil-diffusion technology that makes fingerprints virtually invisible. And with our universal drop-in tray and alignment tabs, it’s now easier to install than ever.

ZAGG Gear4

Non-MagSafe Compatible:

Havana ($29.99) – The sleek Havana is more than just a pretty case. We’ve reinforced the top, bottom, and corners with D3O ® Bio, a revolutionary material made with up to 45% renewable, plant-based resources with no compromise on impact protection 4 , to give you up to 10 feet (3m) of drop protection 6 . It’s eco-friendly too: you can remove the bumpers and recycle the case when you’re finished with it. Available in black, blue, and purple.

– The sleek Havana is more than just a pretty case. We’ve reinforced the top, bottom, and corners with D3O Bio, a revolutionary material made with up to 45% renewable, plant-based resources with no compromise on impact protection , to give you up to 10 feet (3m) of drop protection . It’s eco-friendly too: you can remove the bumpers and recycle the case when you’re finished with it. Available in black, blue, and purple. Rio ($39.99) – The Rio case has a sleek, black exterior with a soft-touch finish that feels great in your hand. Rio incorporates unbeatable D3O ® impact protection to provide your phone with up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 6 . Available in black.

– The Rio case has a sleek, black exterior with a soft-touch finish that feels great in your hand. Rio incorporates unbeatable D3O impact protection to provide your phone with up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . Available in black. Copenhagen ($39.99) – The recyclable Copenhagen case is made with D3O Bio, giving you up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 6 . So, you can protect your device and the planet. Available in black.

– The recyclable Copenhagen case is made with D3O Bio, giving you up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . So, you can protect your device and the planet. Available in black. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – The gorgeous Crystal Palace case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection6. Made with D3O® Crystalex™, the most protective transparent material for phone cases, this slim case shows off your iPhone while protecting it from impact and scratches.

MagSafe Compatible:

Havana Snap ($39.99) – The sleek, stylish Havana Snap case incorporates D3O Bio into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device and deliver up to 10 feet (3m) of drop protection while protecting the planet 6 . It’s also MagSafe compatible, and eco-friendly. Available in black, blue, and purple.

– The sleek, stylish Havana Snap case incorporates D3O Bio into the top, bottom, and corners of the case to protect the most vulnerable areas of your device and deliver up to 10 feet (3m) of drop protection while protecting the planet . It’s also MagSafe compatible, and eco-friendly. Available in black, blue, and purple. Rio Snap ($49.99) – The MagSafe compatible Rio Snap case combines strength and style with a sleek, black exterior that has a soft-touch finish. Rio Snap integrates unbeatable D3O impact protection material and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection for your device 6 . Available in black.

– The MagSafe compatible Rio Snap case combines strength and style with a sleek, black exterior that has a soft-touch finish. Rio Snap integrates unbeatable D3O impact protection material and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection for your device . Available in black. Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99) – The Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 6 . Crystal Palace Snap shows off your new iPhone and highlights the MagSafe compatible technology in the case.

– The Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . Crystal Palace Snap shows off your new iPhone and highlights the MagSafe compatible technology in the case. Santa Cruz Snap ($49.99) – Santa Cruz Snap is a MagSafe compatible case that features a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in its edges. With up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and an improved grip, Santa Cruz Snap provides edge-to-edge protection you can count on 6 . Available in black, periwinkle, and blue.

– Santa Cruz Snap is a MagSafe compatible case that features a transparent, scratch-resistant surface that highlights the D3O impact protection material in its edges. With up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and an improved grip, Santa Cruz Snap provides edge-to-edge protection you can count on . Available in black, periwinkle, and blue. Milan Snap ($59.99) – Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. This MagSafe compatible case is made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 6 . The inspired design has elegant swirls or ombre detailing in of-the-moment colors. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case. With Milan Snap, your phone is always runway-ready. Available in black swirl, blue swirl, green swirl, sunset ombre, and aurora ombre.

– Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. This MagSafe compatible case is made with D3O Crystalex and provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . The inspired design has elegant swirls or ombre detailing in of-the-moment colors. A scratch-resistant, non-yellowing surface preserves the crystal clarity of the case. With Milan Snap, your phone is always runway-ready. Available in black swirl, blue swirl, green swirl, sunset ombre, and aurora ombre. Brooklyn Snap ($59.99) – The Brooklyn Snap case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection 6 . Its dynamic design is a modern take on classic materials. This MagSafe compatible case is made with vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio. So, you can get serious about strength and sustainability. Available in black, and sand.

– The Brooklyn Snap case provides up to 13 feet (4m) of drop protection . Its dynamic design is a modern take on classic materials. This MagSafe compatible case is made with vegan leather, recycled plastics, and D3O Bio. So, you can get serious about strength and sustainability. Available in black, and sand. Denali Snap ($59.99) – The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is reinforced with D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for up to 16 feet (5m) of drop protection 6 . Available in black, green, gray, and navy.

– The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is reinforced with D3O that surrounds the frame and back plate for up to 16 feet (5m) of drop protection . Available in black, green, gray, and navy. Ring Snap 360 ($29.99) – Get a grip with Ring Snap 360. Its super strong magnet attaches to MagSafe compatible iPhones and cases. The ring slips on your finger so you can hold your phone securely while you snap a selfie, video chat, and more. Ring Snap 360 also functions as a kickstand. Available in black, and copper rose.

In keeping with ZAGG’s design philosophy, each Gear4 case in the iPhone 14 lineup contains an antimicrobial treatment with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms5.

Environmental Sustainability:

At ZAGG, it’s always been our mission to protect and enhance, and that includes improving our world. We’re continuing our journey toward environmental sustainability by considering improvements to packaging, product materials, recycling, manufacturing, and more. Here’s what we’ve done so far:

Sustainable raw materials – Thirty-four percent of Gear4’s iPhone case line-up uses D3O Bio, the world’s most advanced, plant-based protection material. D3O Bio is made with up to 45% renewable resources, as opposed to fossil-based resources 4 . We’re excited about our partnership with D3O, and more products made with D3O Bio are in the works. ZAGG has partnered with Eastman, a global specialty materials company, to offer select cases that are more sustainable with Tritan Renew which contains 50% certified recycled content. During fiscal year 2021, these efforts helped divert 60 metric tons of plastic waste from the ocean or landfills, the equivalent of 6.486 million water bottles, and have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 51 metric tons compared to processes using fossil-based resources.

– Reforestation – ZAGG has partnered with Eden Reforestation Projects, a nonprofit dedicated to employing and empowering communities through global reforestation. For every purchase of an Ultra Eco or Fusion Eco screen protector on ZAGG.com and retailers across the globe, and every Gear4 case sold on ZAGG.com, a tree is planted. Our efforts have resulted in over 740,000 trees being planted with Eden Projects and provided 8,000 days of employment in local communities.

“Becoming more sustainable doesn’t mean compromising on quality,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “As part of our commitment to protecting and enhancing the devices that connect us to our world, ZAGG has sought sustainable solutions, like Eastman Tritan Renew and plastic free packaging, that actually improve your experience and benefit the planet.”

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for these Apple devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and in-store at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device7. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Tests conducted by 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10% stronger than 2021 Glass XTR product.

2Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

3Eyesafe Labs Spectrophotometer Test, 3/12/21

4Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

5Contains an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

6Mil Std 810G 516

7Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. D3O and Crystalex are registered trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7bde134-7e2c-4a83-9642-66e05c883f2e