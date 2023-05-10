ZAGG protective accessories for Google Pixel 7a Glass Elite is built with aluminosilicate glass and is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. The Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. And the Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and cases for the all-new Google Pixel™ 7a and Google Pixel Fold smartphones. These accessories from ZAGG will bear Google’s “Made for” badge, indicating they have been designed by ZAGG for use with the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphones and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards. ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories deliver 360-degree protection for the devices that keep us connected.

“Your cell phone is not just a device, it’s a lifeline and an essential part of your daily life,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “It serves as our communication hub, entertainment center, personal assistant, and so much more. ZAGG mobile accessories deliver 360-degree protection for these devices that have become so indispensable.”

ZAGG products for the new Google smartphones include the following:

Google Pixel 7a

– Glass Elite is built with aluminosilicate glass and is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Glass Elite has also been engineered to be compatible with the most advanced biometric scanners. We’ve added ClearPrint™, a revolutionary surface treatment exclusive to ZAGG InvisibleShield that disperses the oil from your fingertips, making fingerprints nearly invisible when your screen is turned on. ZAGG Gear4 Crystal Palace ($ 3 9.99 ) – The Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O® Crystalex™ and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters). 2 Featuring anti-yellowing properties, Crystal Palace is the choice for the Pixel 7a. The sustainable Crystal Palace case is partly constructed from recycled materials, which consist of post-consumer waste or post-industrial regrind. 3 Crystal Palace is compatible with most wireless chargers.

– The Crystal Palace case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. It’s made with D3O® Crystalex™ and protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4 meters). Featuring anti-yellowing properties, Crystal Palace is the choice for the Pixel 7a. The sustainable Crystal Palace case is partly constructed from recycled materials, which consist of post-consumer waste or post-industrial regrind. Crystal Palace is compatible with most wireless chargers. ZAGG Gear4 Denali ($49.99) – The Denali case provides serious protection with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. This durable, hardback case is reinforced with D3O® that surrounds the frame and back plate for up to 16 feet (5 meters) of drop protection.2 The sustainable Denali case also incorporates Tritan™ Renew, 50% certified recycled content, to help protect the planet.4 Denali is compatible with most wireless chargers. Denali is available in black.

Google Pixel Fold

– Glass Elite, made with aluminosilicate glass, is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Reinforced edges prevent cracks from starting and spreading. Glass Elite has a smooth, silky feel and ClearPrint technology that makes fingerprints virtually invisible when your screen is turned on. ZAGG Gear4 Bridgetown ($79.99) – The Bridgetown case has been specially designed to cover and protect the hinge on the Google Pixel Fold and is reinforced with D3O® Bio, the world’s most advanced, plant-based protection material.5 This slim, lightweight case has been tested and proven to protect from drops up to 10 feet (3 meters).2 The Bridgetown case is compatible with most wireless chargers. Bridgetown is available in black, and blue.

Reinforcing ZAGG’s leadership in the protective accessories industry, each product offered for the Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Fold smartphones contains an antimicrobial agent to protect the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for the Google Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphones will be available June 27 on ZAGG.com and at ZAGG franchise locations, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Best Buy retail stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.6 With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2 Mil Std 810G 516

3 Crystal Palace contains up to 28% post-consumer recycled material.

4 Denali contains up to 38% Tritan Renew.

5 Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

6 Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Google Pixel is a trademark of Google LLC. D3O and Crystalex are trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Tritan Renew is a trademark of Eastman. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, MediaMarkt, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Vodaphone. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

