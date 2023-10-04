ZAGG accessories for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro ZAGG InvisibleShield XTR3 and Glass Elite screen protection, and ZAGG Crystal Palace, Denali, and Luxe cases for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protectors for Google Pixel Watch 2 ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Eco, made with plant-based materials, and Ultra Clear screen protectors for the Google Pixel Watch 2.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and protective cases tailored exclusively for the newly releases Google Pixel™ 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, and the all-new Pixel Watch 2. These premium accessories are designed to enhance and protect your device while elevating your mobile experience. ZAGG InvisibleShield® screen protectors and ZAGG cases will bear the “Made for Google™” badge, indicating they have been designed by ZAGG for use with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and Pixel Watch 2 and have been certified to meet Google’s compatibility standards.

“We’re excited to introduce our latest accessories designed exclusively for the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “We’re dedicated to enhancing the way people use and enjoy their mobile devices, and we believe these new products are a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence.”

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro product lineup includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass XTR3 ($59.99) – Elevate your screen protection to a whole new level with the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3. Made with Hexiom impact technology, Glass XTR3 is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector. It provides seamless, edge-to-edge protection with an enhanced Eyesafe® blue light filter and anti-reflective technology for better optics. Glass XTR3 also has an anti-dust adhesive and an EZ Apply® installation process. Additional product features include: 10X Stronger: Glass XTR3 is made with shock absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 1 Blue Light Filtration: Featuring RPF40 technology from Eyesafe, Glass XTR3 is the world’s strongest screen protector that filters blue light, and it won’t change the colors on your screen – meaning no yellow tint.

– Elevate your screen protection to a whole new level with the ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3. Made with Hexiom impact technology, Glass XTR3 is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector. It provides seamless, edge-to-edge protection with an enhanced Eyesafe® blue light filter and anti-reflective technology for better optics. Glass XTR3 also has an anti-dust adhesive and an EZ Apply® installation process. Additional product features include: Glass Elite ($49.99) – Glass Elite tempered glass screen protection has got you covered with ultra-strong aluminosilicate glass, tested up to 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection.2 The ClearPrint™ surface treatment makes fingerprints invisible when your screen is turned on. Glass Elite applies evenly and accurately with our EZ Apply installation tray.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 and Glass Elite are both made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled materials and have received a TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product mark.3 The installation tray is made from up to 100% recycled content. Both products are certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests, as product packaging is not only recyclable, but also made from up to 100% recycled materials. Both products also contain anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

ZAGG Cases

ZAGG Luxe ($29.99) – Your phone deserves the Luxe treatment. This case is crafted with precision and attention to detail and offers robust protection from drops up to 10 feet (3m). 4 Choose from black or clear to complement your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro’s sleek design. Luxe is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled materials. 5

– Your phone deserves the Luxe treatment. This case is crafted with precision and attention to detail and offers robust protection from drops up to 10 feet (3m). Choose from black or clear to complement your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro’s sleek design. Luxe is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled materials. ZAGG Crystal Palace ($39.99) – Discover the beauty of crystal-clear protection with the Crystal Palace case. This transparent, ultra-slim case showcases your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro’s stunning design while providing protection from drops up to 13 feet (4m), ensuring your device stays safe and stylish. 4 Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled materials. 5

– Discover the beauty of crystal-clear protection with the Crystal Palace case. This transparent, ultra-slim case showcases your Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro’s stunning design while providing protection from drops up to 13 feet (4m), ensuring your device stays safe and stylish. Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% post-consumer recycled materials. ZAGG Denali ($49.99) – The Denali case provides serious drop protection – up to 16 feet (5m) – with a no-slip grip and a textured finish.4 Specially designed for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the Denali case features dual-layer protection, with a reinforced back plate and a TPU interior to offer peace of mind protection. Denali is made with up to 100% post-consumer recycled materials.5

The ZAGG Crystal Palace and Denali cases also contain the revolutionary material Graphene, which is harder than a diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and up to 200x stronger than steel.6 Graphene is trusted by innovators and leaders in the fields of aerospace, aviation, professional sports, and more. Graphene has the potential to revolutionize our way of life and ZAGG is starting with your phone.

Pixel Watch 2

Ultra Eco ($19.99) – The Ultra Eco screen protector—made with plant-based materials—provides powerful impact and scratch protection and features a smooth surface with advanced clarity. 7

– The Ultra Eco screen protector—made with plant-based materials—provides powerful impact and scratch protection and features a smooth surface with advanced clarity. Ultra Clear ($14.99) – Ultra Clear gives you tough, edge-to-edge protection with advanced clarity and a glass-like surface. Ultra Clear is thinner than ever without compromising strength.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG cases for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are available today on ZAGG.com, at ZAGG franchise locations, and Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy retail stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.8 With more than 350 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1 Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

2 Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

3 Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

4 Mil Std 810G 516

5 Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

6 See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

7 Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

8 Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Google Pixel and Made for Google are trademarks of Google LLC. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. FSC is a registered trademark of FSC INTERNATIONAL CENTER GEMEINNUTZIGE GESELLSCHAFT MBH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FED REP GERMANY ADENAUERALLEE 134 53113 BONN FED REP GERMANY. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 350 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Media Contact:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@zagg.com

TEAM LEWIS

Noelle Brasier

805-587-3145

zagg@teamlewis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47809b26-f637-4783-8914-a5ae8f8950ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27dc26cb-b130-4d73-94c3-56c5a41aa9e1