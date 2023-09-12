ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 Glass XTR3 is the world’s strongest screen protector that filters blue light, and it won’t change the colors on your screen—meaning no yellow tint. It is also made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass.

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG®, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced XTR3 screen protection and protective cases infused with Graphene, one of the strongest materials on earth.1 The new screen protectors and cases are available for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The product lineup includes the following:

ZAGG InvisibleShield ®

Glass XTR3 ($59.99), made with Hexiom impact technology, is ZAGG InvisibleShield’s most technologically advanced screen protector and is 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.2 It also helps filter high energy visible (HEV) blue light, a visible color in the light spectrum. Concerns about digital blue light center around how close we are to our screens, how long we use our devices, and what that cumulative effect can do to us:

Screen time is over 13+ hours per day for adults in the US. 3

On average, children ages 8-12 in the US spend 4-6 hours a day watching or using screens. 4

On average, teens in the US spend up to 9 hours watching or using screens.4

A Glass XTR3 feature video may be found HERE.

Blue light has been shown to suppress melatonin, a hormone that promotes feelings of sleepiness. Too much blue light exposure from viewing screens at night may impact our circadian rhythms, and cause trouble sleeping, waking during the night, and reduced alertness the next day.5 At ZAGG, “Protect Better” means we go beyond just scratch and shatter protection for your screen.

Glass XTR3 features a few key improvements:

Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration: With new-to-world RPF60 technology from Eyesafe, Glass XTR3 is the world’s strongest screen protector that filters blue light, and it won’t change the colors on your screen—meaning no yellow tint.

With new-to-world RPF60 technology from Eyesafe, Glass XTR3 is the world’s strongest screen protector that filters blue light, and it won’t change the colors on your screen—meaning no yellow tint. Recycled Glass Content: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. 6

Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. FSC Certification: Glass XTR3’s packaging has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests.

Like earlier versions of the product, Glass XTR3 includes anti-reflective technology that enhances color depth and vibrancy on your smartphone screen, an ultra-touch sensitive surface, and a smooth nano-coating that reduces friction as you move your finger across the screen. Glass XTR3 also includes an anti-dust adhesive that installs smoothly over most dust, so it disappears on your screen. Our EZ Apply® installation system includes an installation tray that makes the process easy and accurate.

Glass XTR3 is also available for iPad and Apple Watch Ultra.

ZAGG InvisibleShield will also offer its core lineup of screen protectors for iPhone 15, including Glass Elite ($39.99), Glass Elite Anti-Glare ($44.99), Glass Elite VisionGuard® ($49.99), Glass Elite Privacy ($44.99), and Glass Elite Privacy 360 ($59.99). The entire ZAGG InvisibleShield lineup for iPhone 15, iPad, and Apple Watch Ultra also features an anti-microbial treatment that protects your screen protector by guarding against degradation from microorganisms.7

Each ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector in the lineup for iPhone 15 has also received a Green Product Mark by TÜV Rheinland, an international independent third-party testing and certification organization, after a careful analysis of the company’s commitment to sustainable product manufacturing and packaging.

ZAGG Cases

At ZAGG, we seek cutting-edge materials that provide maximum protection in a slim form factor. That’s why this year, for the first time, all ZAGG cases will contain the revolutionary material Graphene, which is harder than a diamond, yet more elastic than rubber, and up to 200x stronger than steel.1

Trusted by innovators and leaders in the fields of aerospace, aviation, professional sports, and more, Graphene is one of the strongest materials on earth.1 It’s incredibly thin, can withstand tremendous force, and dissipate heat. Graphene has the potential to revolutionize our way of life. And we’re starting with your phone.

A Graphene feature video may be found HERE.

The product lineup for iPhone 15 includes:

Luxe Snap ($39.99) – This MagSafe compatible case has been tested to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3m). 8 Its comfort grip and soft, smooth surface feel good in your hand, and the slim design fits easily in your pocket. The Luxe Snap case is made with up to 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, and is available in six colors: green, blue, watermelon, plum, black, and clear. 9

This MagSafe compatible case has been tested to protect your phone from drops up to 10 feet (3m). Its comfort grip and soft, smooth surface feel good in your hand, and the slim design fits easily in your pocket. The Luxe Snap case is made with up to 95% post-consumer recycled plastic, and is available in six colors: green, blue, watermelon, plum, black, and clear. Crystal Palace ($39.99) – For years, Crystal Palace has been a consistent favorite of phone users because of its 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and sleek design. 8 Now, Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% recycled content. 9 The strong, sleek choice in case protection is also the responsible one.

For years, Crystal Palace has been a consistent favorite of phone users because of its 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and sleek design. Now, Crystal Palace is made with up to 78% recycled content. The strong, sleek choice in case protection is also the responsible one. Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99) – Like Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. Crystal Palace Snap shows off your new iPhone and highlights the MagSafe compatible technology in the case.

– Like Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design and unbeatable drop protection. Crystal Palace Snap shows off your new iPhone and highlights the MagSafe compatible technology in the case. Crystal Palace Snap with Kickstand ($54.99) – New for iPhone 15, this MagSafe compatible case has the same great look and feel as Crystal Palace and Crystal Palace Snap but adds an integrated kickstand that folds back flush with the case when it’s not in use.

– New for iPhone 15, this MagSafe compatible case has the same great look and feel as Crystal Palace and Crystal Palace Snap but adds an integrated kickstand that folds back flush with the case when it’s not in use. Santa Cruz Snap ($49.99) – Santa Cruz Snap protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m) and it looks great doing it. 8 This sleek, transparent case has colored borders and outlines around the camera ring and snap magnet. Santa Cruz Snap is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled content, and is available in six colors: blue, purple, magenta, green, orange, and black. 9

– Santa Cruz Snap protects your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m) and it looks great doing it. This sleek, transparent case has colored borders and outlines around the camera ring and snap magnet. Santa Cruz Snap is made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled content, and is available in six colors: blue, purple, magenta, green, orange, and black. Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand ($54.99) – This case includes all features of the Santa Cruz Snap, but adds an integrated kickstand, for easy viewing, that folds back flush with the case when it’s not in use. Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand is made with 70% recycled content, so it’s protection you can feel good about. 9

– This case includes all features of the Santa Cruz Snap, but adds an integrated kickstand, for easy viewing, that folds back flush with the case when it’s not in use. Santa Cruz Snap with Kickstand is made with 70% recycled content, so it’s protection you can feel good about. Milan Snap ($49.99) – Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. This MagSafe compatible case has a beautiful, semi-transparent surface enhanced with subtle, nature-inspired imagery including leaf, ocean, glacier, and iridescent. Milan Snap has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). 8 It’s also made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled plastic. 9

– Your phone is a work of art, so your case should be too. This MagSafe compatible case has a beautiful, semi-transparent surface enhanced with subtle, nature-inspired imagery including leaf, ocean, glacier, and iridescent. Milan Snap has been tested and proven to protect your phone from drops up to 13 feet (4m). It’s also made with up to 74% post-consumer recycled plastic. London Snap ($49.99) – The MagSafe compatible London Snap case combines proven protection with sophisticated style. Drop resistant up to 13 feet (4m), it has sleek lines, metallic button covers, and a stain-resistant, 3D-printed fabric exterior. 8 The London Snap case is available in five colors: navy botanical, dusty rose, floral teal, gray geo, and black geo. It’s also made with up to 91% post-consumer recycled content. 9

– The MagSafe compatible London Snap case combines proven protection with sophisticated style. Drop resistant up to 13 feet (4m), it has sleek lines, metallic button covers, and a stain-resistant, 3D-printed fabric exterior. The London Snap case is available in five colors: navy botanical, dusty rose, floral teal, gray geo, and black geo. It’s also made with up to 91% post-consumer recycled content. Manhattan Snap ($49.99) – The MagSafe compatible Manhattan Snap case was inspired by the professional traveler who values protection, convenience, and a sleek, sophisticated style. It provides 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and has a slim design, comfortable ripple grip, and slides in and out of your pocket without tugging or pulling. 8 Manhattan comes in an array of jet set colors—including navy, lavender, sage, red, plum, sky blue, peach, and black—and is made with up to 42% recycled materials. 9

– The MagSafe compatible Manhattan Snap case was inspired by the professional traveler who values protection, convenience, and a sleek, sophisticated style. It provides 13 feet (4m) of drop protection and has a slim design, comfortable ripple grip, and slides in and out of your pocket without tugging or pulling. Manhattan comes in an array of jet set colors—including navy, lavender, sage, red, plum, sky blue, peach, and black—and is made with up to 42% recycled materials. Denali Snap ($59.99) – The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap case is inspired by the tough and indomitable spirit of the mountains. Its dual layer design provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. 8 Denali snap is made with up to 96% recycled materials, and is available in five colors: black, navy, purple, rust, and moss. 9 Denali Snap is part of ZAGG’s Graphene+ range and features a higher concentration of Graphene. Independent tests showed up to a 12% reduction in heat versus a non-Graphene case. 10

– The MagSafe compatible Denali Snap case is inspired by the tough and indomitable spirit of the mountains. Its dual layer design provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. Denali snap is made with up to 96% recycled materials, and is available in five colors: black, navy, purple, rust, and moss. Denali Snap is part of ZAGG’s Graphene+ range and features a higher concentration of Graphene. Independent tests showed up to a 12% reduction in heat versus a non-Graphene case. Denali Snap with Kickstand ($59.99) – Like the Denali Snap, the MagSafe compatible Denali Snap with Kickstand also provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. 8 Additionally, it features an integrated kickstand that allows for hands-free viewing, then folds back flush with the case. And it’s made with up to 92% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your case purchase too. 9 Denali Snap with kickstand is available in three colors: navy, rust, and black. Like Denali Snap, the Denali Snap with Kickstand case is part of ZAGG’s Graphene+ range and tests showed up to a 12% reduction in heat versus a non-Graphene case. 10

– Like the Denali Snap, the MagSafe compatible Denali Snap with Kickstand also provides serious drop protection—16 feet (5m)—with a no-slip grip and a textured finish. Additionally, it features an integrated kickstand that allows for hands-free viewing, then folds back flush with the case. And it’s made with up to 92% recycled materials, so you can feel good about your case purchase too. Denali Snap with kickstand is available in three colors: navy, rust, and black. Like Denali Snap, the Denali Snap with Kickstand case is part of ZAGG’s Graphene+ range and tests showed up to a 12% reduction in heat versus a non-Graphene case. Everest Snap with Kickstand ($69.99) – The Everest Snap with Kickstand phone case is designed for the adventure seeker. Featuring a reinforced backplate and enhanced corner bumpers to provide additional protection where it’s needed most, its triple layer design provides up to 20 feet (6m) of drop protection.8 Finished with a no-slip grip texture, Everest Snap with Kickstand is made with up to 92% post-consumer recycled plastics and is available in four colors: marine, gray, sand, and black.9 Everest Snap is also part of ZAGG’s Graphene+ range. Independent tests showed up to a 12% reduction in heat versus a non-Graphene case.10

In keeping with ZAGG’s design philosophy, each case in the iPhone 15 lineup also contains an antimicrobial treatment with properties built in to protect the case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

“ZAGG screen protectors and cases exist where strength meets innovation and redefine the meaning of mobile phone protection,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “With Glass XTR3, ZAGG remains committed to protecting both your device and your eyes. And with Graphene, ZAGG has shown that innovation is fueled by our curiosity and the courage to challenge what’s possible. We’re proud to introduce these new innovations to our lineup of mobile accessories.”

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG case accessories for these Apple devices are available beginning today on ZAGG.com and in-store at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device.11 With more than 350 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1See ZAGG.com/grapheneFAQ for more details.

2Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

3Eyesafe® estimate based on Nielsen Total Audience Reports, 2018-2023, US. Some amounts of simultaneous usage may occur across devices.

4American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), Screen Time and Children, Feb. 2020, https://www.aacap.org/AACAP/Families_and_Youth/Facts_for_Families/FFF-Guide/Children-And-Watching-TV-054.aspx.

5Chang AM, et al. Evening use of light-emitting eReaders negatively affects sleep, circadian timing, and next-morning alertness. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States (PNAS). January 2015. 112(4): 1232-1237

6Recycled material is certified through a third-party mass balance allocation process.

7Contains an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

8Mil Std 810G 516.

9Recycled material content is verified by an independent third party.

10Tests conducted by STS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd., ShenZhen Branch, 2023-04-11.

11Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Apple, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and MagSafe are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Eyesafe is a trademark of Eyesafe Inc. TÜV Rheinland is a trademark of TÜV Rheinland Holding AG CORPORATION DEM REP Am Grauen Stein 51105 Köln FED REP GERMANY. FSC is a registered trademark of FSC INTERNATIONAL CENTER GEMEINNUTZIGE GESELLSCHAFT MBH LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY FED REP GERMANY ADENAUERALLEE 134 53113 BONN FED REP GERMANY. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 350 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

TEAM LEWIS

Noelle Brasier

805-587-3145

zagg@teamlewis.com

