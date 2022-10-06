ZAGG Launches Screen and Case Protection for the new Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Smartphones, and the all-new Google Pixel Watch

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZAGG, the global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced screen protection and protective cases for the new Google Pixel™ 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, and the all-new Google Pixel Watch. InvisibleShield’s latest screen protectors are engineered to be compatible with the most advanced biometric scanners that are designed to make today’s smartphones more secure. And the Gear4 case lineup features integrated D3O technology to protect the Pixel smartphones from drops up to 13 feet (4m)1.

“We all live life on the go, and it’s important to protect the devices that keep us connected to our world,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG. “The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are exciting new mobile devices, and ZAGG is proud to deliver trusted protection with a bit of style for life’s mobile mishaps.”

The Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch product lineup includes:

ZAGG InvisibleShield

Glass Elite ($49.99) – Made for the Pixel 7, Glass Elite is built with ion exchange technology and aluminosilicate glass and is 5x stronger than traditional glass screen protection 2 . Glass Elite for the Pixel 7 has also been engineered to be compatible with the most advanced biometric scanners. We’ve added an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector, and ClearPrint™, a revolutionary oil-diffusion technology that makes fingerprints virtually invisible 3 .

Pixel Watch

Ultra Eco ($19.99) – The Ultra Eco screen protector—made with plant-based materials—provides powerful impact and scratch protection and features a smooth surface with advanced clarity 4 . We’ve also added an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector 3 .

– The Ultra Eco screen protector—made with plant-based materials—provides powerful impact and scratch protection and features a smooth surface with advanced clarity . We’ve also added an anti-microbial treatment that protects the screen protector . Ultra Clear ($14.99) – Ultra Clear gives you tough, edge-to-edge protection with advanced clarity and a glass-like surface. We’ve made Ultra Clear thinner than ever without compromising strength.

To help build a more sustainable future, ZAGG will donate funds to Eden Reforestation Projects with every Ultra Eco for Pixel Watch sold. Since 2021, our efforts have helped plant more than 740 thousand trees and provided over 8,000 days of employment to local communities. To learn more, please visit https://www.zagg.com/sustainability.

ZAGG Gear4

Havana ($29.99) – The sleek, stylish Havana case incorporates D3O Bio, made from 45% plant-based material with no compromise on impact protection, into the top and bottom bumpers to protect the most vulnerable parts of your phone 4 . Designed for end-of-life, the removable bumpers are recyclable when you’re done with the case. The Havana is drop resistant from up to 10 feet (3m) 1 and is available in black, yellow (Pixel 7), and green (Pixel 7 Pro).

Reinforcing ZAGG’s leadership in the protective case industry, each Gear4 case in the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro lineup contains an antimicrobial treatment that protects the screen protector3 and is compatible with most wireless chargers.

Availability:

ZAGG InvisibleShield and ZAGG Gear4 accessories for the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch are available today on ZAGG.com, at ZAGG franchise locations, and Verizon, AT&T, and Best Buy retail stores nationwide.

ZAGG backs its mobile accessories with an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty and will replace the product if it ever gets worn or damaged for the life of the device5. With more than 250 million screen protectors sold worldwide, ZAGG InvisibleShield is the No. 1 selling brand for smartphone screen protection in the U.S. and has set the industry standard for screen protection.

1Mil Std 810G 516

2Tests conducted by a 3rd party independent lab; tested up to 5X stronger than traditional glass screen protection.

3Contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector or case by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

4Plant-based materials are preferable to petroleum in generating bio-plastics because plants grow at a faster rate than they are used.

5Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

Google Pixel is a trademark of Google LLC. D3O and Crystalex are trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection for the devices that connect people to their world. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and Mediamarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

