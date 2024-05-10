BOSTON, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (“Zapata AI”) (Nasdaq: ZPTA), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 15th, 2024. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30am ET to review the company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call may be accessed live via a webcast on the company’s investor relations site at ir.zapata.ai. A replay of the webcast will be made available shortly after the event’s conclusion by clicking on the same event link and will be archived for one year.

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI (Nasdaq: ZPTA) is an Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex operational challenges with its powerful suite of generative AI software applications and cutting-edge reference architecture. By combining numerical and text-based generative AI models and custom software applications to power industrial-scale solutions, Zapata AI enables enterprises and government entities to drive growth, cost savings through operational efficiencies, and critical operational insights. With its proprietary data science and engineering techniques, and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact across industries by delivering solutions which are higher performing, less costly, and more accurate and expressive than current, classical approaches to AI. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Contacts:

Media: [email protected]

Investors: [email protected]