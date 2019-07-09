Breaking News
Home / Top News / ZAYO GROUP MERGER INVESTIGATION – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

ZAYO GROUP MERGER INVESTIGATION – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Seeking More Cash for Shareholders of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

WILMINGTON, Del., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Board of Directors of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (“Zayo” or the “Company”) relating to the sale of the Company to affiliates of private investment firms Digital Colony Partners (“Digital Colony”) and EQT Infrastructure IV Fund (“EQT”). On May 8, 2019, the parties announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Digital Colony and EQT will acquire Zayo in a merger in a deal worth $14.3 billion. As a result of the merger, Zayo shareholders are only anticipated to receive $35.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Zayo.

Andrews & Springer’s investigation so far has revealed that the consideration Zayo shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate. While the Company claims that shareholders will receive a premium for their shares, the deal consideration is less than the $38 price target set by an analyst on January 29, 2019 at JP Morgan, one of Zayo’s financial advisors in the merger who concluded that $35 was adequate. The $35 per share consideration is also below the $45 per share price target set by analysts at Craig-Hallum on February 8, 2019. Our investigation has also revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest thus making the process and consideration unfair.

If you own shares of Zayo and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/zayo-group-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at [email protected], or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook – www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates. 

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge and experience for the purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.

Contact:
Craig J. Springer, Esq.
[email protected]
Toll Free: 1-800-423-6013

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.