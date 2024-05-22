New facility will enable 500 semi-trucks to charge daily, in support of new “Port 500 Coalition”

Zeem Solutions’ New Electric Truck Mega-Depot Near Port Newark, New Jersey With phase 1 operations slated for Q4 2025, this will be the largest electric truck charging facility near Port Newark

Newark, NJ, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zeem Solutions (“Zeem”) , a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and fleet management provider, today announced a large-scale electric truck depot development near Port Newark, New Jersey designed to facilitate a significant shift to electric Class 8 trucks, enabling the region’s freight logistics and drayage truck companies to conveniently switch to clean, quiet, zero-emissions operations. With Phase I operations planned for Q4 2025, the purpose-built site will serve regional fleet operators with electric trucks, overnight parking and charging for 200 trucks, and additional charging for up to 300 electric trucks during the day. This will be the largest electric truck charging facility near Port Newark.

Zeem will assist customers at its Newark site in selecting and financing Class 8 electric truck models, enabling drayage operators to access zero-emission vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services without the substantial upfront capital investment typically needed.

“By bringing the electric charging depot to Port Newark, Zeem is energizing New Jersey’s commitment to pioneering responsible, clean energy solutions,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “Switching to zero-emission vehicles in one of the nation’s busiest freight corridors reinforces New Jersey’s priority to reduce emissions in overburdened communities and showcases how environmentally-conscious innovation goes hand-in-hand with economic growth.”

“Newark enthusiastically welcomes Zeem, as our missions coincide in many ways,” said Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka. “This project simultaneously addresses our city’s commitment to creating a cleaner environment, increasing commerce for economic growth and expanding job opportunities for our residents. Newark is a hotbed of cutting-edge innovation and next level solutions. This large scale EV charging hub improves New Jersey and impacts the nation.”

With the launch of the Newark and Long Beach charging depots, Zeem is spearheading an industry wide coalition to facilitate and accelerate the transition to transportation electrification at every major port in the US. “Port 500 is a coalition of transportation electrification and supply chain stakeholders with Zeem, committed to deploying 500 electric Class 8 trucks at several strategic port gateways over the next three years, starting with this landmark location at Port Newark,” said Paul Gioupis , CEO of Zeem. “It’s an ambitious target and fleets can now leverage our charging infrastructure and electric trucks, making the transition to zero-emissions faster, and easier, with significantly less upfront capital.”

With a large 30-Megawatt (MW) interconnect to PSEG, 84 ports of DC fast charging, and other amenities, the site is ideally located near Newark Airport, New York and New Jersey’s marine terminals, warehousing and distribution facilities, transportation companies, and the northern entrance to Port Newark. The 3.5-acre site is adjacent to I-95 exit 14A for Port Street in City of Newark’s Doremus Ave industrial area, which is classified as an overburdened community (OBC) in terms of air quality.

“PSEG is proud to support Zeem on the development of the Port electric truck depot,” said Mike Schmid, Vice President of Asset Management and Planning at PSE&G. “Transportation is the leading source of carbon emissions in New Jersey, making the electrification of transportation crucial to decarbonizing our state while supporting economic growth and development. This initiative demonstrates our shared aim to facilitate a robust infrastructure in Newark to help support the state’s objective of reducing emissions from the transportation sector and forging a cleaner future for the state.”

As the Zeem depot begins operations, a significant reduction in vehicle emissions will improve air quality for the local community. The location, the site of a former power generating station, will create a landmark, zero-emission blueprint for the East Coast.

Fleets are already working with Zeem to electrify their East Coast drayage operations. Port24, a leading transportation and logistics company, will be operating out of Zeem’s Newark depot as soon as it is operational. “At Port24, we see environmental stewardship as both good business and a civic duty, and we seek partners who share our commitment to realizing a greener future through individual accountability,” stated David Dvinov, Co-founder of Port24. “We’re thrilled to welcome and work with Zeem at their Port Newark EV fleet depot, marking a significant step in decarbonizing port drayage and supporting our sustainability goals.”

Zeem will utilize funding from the NJ Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) to deploy vehicles at its Port Newark EV depot, marking a significant step towards reducing emissions in East Coast port drayage operations.

“Zeem’s commercial electric vehicle charging depot at Port Newark marks a pivotal moment in our state’s clean transportation evolution,” said Tim Sullivan, CEO of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA). “Aligning with Governor Murphy’s green energy initiatives, Zeem will accelerate the adoption of clean freight transportation, generate employment opportunities, and improve air quality in our communities. With strategic investments like those facilitated by the NJ ZIP program, we’re improving our environment and generating economic growth and prosperity for residents across the state.”

Operations at Zeem depots include 24/7/365 valets to rotate and check-in vehicles, which speeds up access to charging and allows Zeem to serve as a seamless extension of their clients’ fleet management team. Additional services include on-site charging, parking, security, maintenance, and cleaning for a wide range of EV fleets, including cars, vans, buses, and trucks from Class 1 through 8. This comprehensive solution often enables fleet operators to transition to EVs at a lower total cost compared to traditional gas or diesel fleets when combined with public incentives.

“The Port of New York and New Jersey links New Jersey to the world as the centerpiece of regional trade and a key economic driver for our state,” said Wesley Mathews, President & CEO of Choose New Jersey. “Zeem’s state-of-the-art electric fleet depot not only supports our environmental and climate goals but also highlights New Jersey’s standing as a hub for commerce, innovation, and an electrification leader.”

Zeem is at the forefront of building and operating zero-emission vehicle depots providing charging infrastructure, parking solutions, fleet management services, and electric vehicle leasing. These strategically located depots are spread across the country, near crucial hubs such as ports, airports, warehousing & distribution centers, and within customer facilities. Zeem’s mission is centered on delivering a comprehensive solution that accelerates the transition to sustainable transportation for all fleets. Each depot includes high-speed charging stations designed to support a broad spectrum of electric vehicles, ranging from Class 1 to Class 8. With a focus on affordability, scalability, and environmental impact, Zeem is leading the way in accelerating the transition to electric mobility for fleets nationwide. For more information, please visit www.zeemsolutions.com .

