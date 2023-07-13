FRANKENMUTH, Mich., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth today announced that Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark has been recognized as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Winner for hotels for families around the world. The popular Michigan hotel and waterpark is rated as one of the top 10 family hotels in the US.

This marks the fifth time in the last six years that the property has won in the Best Hotels for Family Friendly category. The award is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews. The awards honor travelers’ favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond, based on the reviews and opinions collected from travelers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travelers’ favorites for 2023.

“Zehnder’s Splash Village opened in 2005. Subsequent waterpark and hotel expansions provide 178 rooms, 74 of which are deluxe suites. Our 2015 and 2019 waterpark expansion now provides two distinct waterparks, each with retractable roofs to let the sunshine in. The perfect year-round family vacation destination. Splash Village offers many additional activities including our outdoor pool patio and an exciting game arcade,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO, Al Zehnder. Visitors can enjoy more than 50,000 sq. ft. of aquatic fun that includes a lazy river, six-story family raft ride; super loop body slide; zero-entry activity pool with water geysers; water basketball and volleyball; action river; splash landing play area; dumping bucket; giggling gorge; perilous plunge 4-story tube slides; whimsical whirl hot tub.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”

About Zehnder’s

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community. In addition to its flagship 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress. Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com , or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2023

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files

