Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an offer to Former President Trump to visit Ukraine and even take him to the front lines, during his appearance Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.

“If Mr. Trump will come, I am ready even to go with him to the front line,” Zelenskkyy said on Saturday, followed by applause from the audience.

“I think if we are in dialogue how to finish the war, we have to demonstrate people who are decision-makers, what

