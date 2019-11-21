ZEN ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zendesk, Inc. – ZEN

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) between February 6, 2019 and October 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=zendesk-inc&id=2064 or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email [email protected] , [email protected] for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=zendesk-inc&id=2064 .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (2) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its SaaS offerings, particularly in Germany, the U.K. and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; (3) or the forgoing reasons, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as represented during the Class Period; and (4) as a result, Zendesk’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.