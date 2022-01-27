Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zenfolio Video Hosting Opens New Doors for Creativity and Commerce

Zenfolio Video Hosting Opens New Doors for Creativity and Commerce

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Zenfolio

Zenfolio Video Hosting Opens New Doors for Creativity and Commerce

Zenfolio Video Hosting Opens New Doors for Creativity and Commerce

Menlo Park, CA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Zenfolio, the market-leading website builder and business resource for photographers, took a major step toward the future convergence of photography and digital video services by announcing today that its Portfolio, PortfolioPlus, and ProSuite plans now include video hosting.

 

As video content becomes a highly desirable medium for photography hobbyists, professionals, and their clients, Zenfolio gives its members the ability to showcase their creativity and capitalize on video e-commerce. Many photographers have added video services to their client offering by filming video at shoots or creating video slideshows of photos. Photographers increasingly use behind-the-scenes video to market their business on websites and social media.

Zenfolio recognized the market for photographers expanding their video strategy across specialized categories such as Real Estate, Aerial, Events and Weddings. 

“We are constantly watching the major trends in the photography space and are continually  expanding our services in response to future needs,” stated Munib Siddiqi, Chief Product Officer. “Video is fast becoming the preferred medium for consumers, and empowering photographers to offer digital video products helps them meet their client expectations and monetize their work in new ways.”

Now, photographers can rely on a single resource to manage both still and moving images:

●      Upload and store video files directly on the Zenfolio platform

●      Share video in client galleries

●      Add custom watermarks to video for enhanced security

●      Include video in pre-sold packages to clients

●      Generate more sales and higher order values

●      Use video on their website to market their services

 

Zenfolio now includes videos in each of its service plans. Portfolio tier subscribers can host up to 25 videos over the lifetime of their account. PortfolioPlus users can host up to 75 videos. Top-tier ProSuite members are able to host up to 250 videos. Additional video units can also be purchased when the photographer requires it.

Zenfolio video specifications support up to full HD resolution, two channel audio, and .mp4 or .mov file formats. Full details and specifications are indicated on the video product detail page.

   

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc. offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images and videos. For the past 15 years, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe.

For more information visit zenfolio.com

Attachment

  • Zenfolio 
CONTACT: Zenfolio
pr@zenfolio.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.