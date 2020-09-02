Zenput Announces Inaugural Restaurant AGILITY Summit

New virtual event brings together operations leaders to share strategies for navigating the current environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced that the company’s 2020 Restaurant AGILITY Summit will take place on September 29, 2020. This inaugural summit, a virtual gathering of multi-unit restaurant operators, will include sessions with over twenty operations leaders and industry experts who will share ideas and rapidly emerging best practices on how to navigate the current environment.

“This year has highlighted the need for restaurant operators to be agile, to roll out new strategies instantly, quickly shift their operating models, and often launch new safety procedures across hundreds of restaurants overnight,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “It’s been inspiring to see the heroic efforts by so many of the operators that we work with that are meeting this moment. We’re hosting this summit to bring together operations leaders across the industry to share ideas on how to address current challenges and better position every operator for success in the future.”

Keynote speakers for the event will include:

Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer for Chipotle, will share how the company translates new initiatives into operational execution across the company’s 2600+ locations



Dr. Hal King, CEO & Managing Partner of Active Food Safety (formerly with the CDC and the Director of Food and Product Safety at Chick-fil-A Inc) will share agile approaches to public health and food safety to build consumer trust

Additional sessions will include virtual talks and panels with corporate and franchisee operations leaders from brands including Domino’s, Five Guys, Taco Bell, Ruby Tuesday, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Dairy Queen, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, and others who will share their perspectives on the following important topics:

Creating a more agile restaurant operation

Ensuring employee and customer safety, and instilling confidence in your procedures

The role technology is playing to take operational agility to the next level

Innovation and the restaurant of the future

Registration to the Summit is free. Visit restaurant-agility-summit.com/ for a detailed agenda and to register.

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino’s, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safety protocols, and other key initiatives are rolled out and enforced. Supporting 50,000 locations in over 40 countries, Zenput turns strategy into action faster and equips teams to deliver on it. For more information, visit zenput.com.

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email [email protected]