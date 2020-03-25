Zenput Offers Foodservice Operators Free Use of Platform to Roll Out COVID-19 Action Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced a program to help restaurant, grocery, convenience and other foodservice operators implement procedures to keep their customers and employees safe in response to the coronavirus outbreak. During this critical period, the company is providing multi-unit operators – at no charge or obligation – the ability to use Zenput to build out, communicate, and ensure compliance with their COVID-19 processes.

“We’re seeing the brands that we support work quickly to enact new COVID-19 procedures for employees in every store, in the field, and at the home office,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “Operators are having to rethink how their day-to-day operation functions altogether and quickly mobilizing against all of this is a daunting effort. Zenput wants to help wherever we can.”

The free program, which is available through June 30, 2020, gives operators access to the following capabilities.

Customizable COVID-19 checklists

Operators will have immediate access to the following pre-built COVID-19 checklist templates which can be fully customized to match their own processes.

COVID-19 Store Sanitation Checklist: A cleaning checklist that includes all common physical touchpoints including customer facing areas, restrooms, kitchen, and more.



COVID-19 Employee Screening & Incident Report Checklist: To be used for health checks before employees start their shift or when an employee is showing symptoms.



COVID-19 General Information Communications: Used to communicate specific information such as the importance of handwashing, what to do if an employee is showing symptoms, or cleaning procedure instructions.

Task Assignments and Alerts

Operations leaders will be able to instantly assign processes to all stores, or specific locations. Field managers or members of the operations team will receive automated alerts based on the information submitted.

Compliance Tracking

The platform provides leadership and field teams real-time visibility into which locations have completed which tasks, allowing them to focus limited resources and support to where it’s needed most.

For more additional detail and to sign-up for the program, visit zenput.com/covid19 or email [email protected]

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino’s, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures and key initiatives are rolled-out and enforced. Supporting 40,000 locations in over 35 countries, Zenput makes every field and store employee more productive and better equipped to do their jobs well.

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email [email protected]