Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Zenput Offers Foodservice Operators Free Use of Platform to Roll Out COVID-19 Action Plans

Zenput Offers Foodservice Operators Free Use of Platform to Roll Out COVID-19 Action Plans

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zenput, the global leader in operations execution solutions, today announced a program to help restaurant, grocery, convenience and other foodservice operators implement procedures to keep their customers and employees safe in response to the coronavirus outbreak.  During this critical period, the company is providing multi-unit operators – at no charge or obligation – the ability to use Zenput to build out, communicate, and ensure compliance with their COVID-19 processes. 

“We’re seeing the brands that we support work quickly to enact new COVID-19 procedures for employees in every store, in the field, and at the home office,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput.  “Operators are having to rethink how their day-to-day operation functions altogether and quickly mobilizing against all of this is a daunting effort. Zenput wants to help wherever we can.” 

The free program, which is available through June 30, 2020, gives operators access to the following capabilities.

Customizable COVID-19 checklists

Operators will have immediate access to the following pre-built COVID-19 checklist templates which can be fully customized to match their own processes. 

  • COVID-19 Store Sanitation Checklist: A cleaning checklist that includes all common physical touchpoints including customer facing areas, restrooms, kitchen, and more.
     
  • COVID-19 Employee Screening & Incident Report Checklist: To be used for health checks before employees start their shift or when an employee is showing symptoms. 
     
  • COVID-19 General Information Communications: Used to communicate specific information such as the importance of handwashing, what to do if an employee is showing symptoms, or cleaning procedure instructions.

Task Assignments and Alerts

Operations leaders will be able to instantly assign processes to all stores, or specific locations.  Field managers or members of the operations team will receive automated alerts based on the information submitted.

Compliance Tracking

The platform provides leadership and field teams real-time visibility into which locations have completed which tasks, allowing them to focus limited resources and support to where it’s needed most.

For more additional detail and to sign-up for the program, visit zenput.com/covid19 or email [email protected] 

About Zenput
Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, P.F. Chang’s, Domino’s, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures and key initiatives are rolled-out and enforced. Supporting 40,000 locations in over 35 countries, Zenput makes every field and store employee more productive and better equipped to do their jobs well.

For more information contact David Karel at (800) 537-0227, or email [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.