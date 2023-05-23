Overview of data to be presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting to be included in the update

Live webcast to be held on Tuesday, June 6th at 8:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that the Company will host an investor update call to share the safety and efficacy results from its ongoing monotherapy dose optimization Phase 1 study of azenosertib, its potentially first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor product candidate. The Company will also recap data that will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and provide an overview of future clinical development plans for azenosertib.

Kimberly Blackwell, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis, and Carrie Brownstein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis, will be joined on the webcast by Funda Meric-Bernstam, M.D., Chair of the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics – the Phase 1 Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and a member of Zentalis’ Scientific Advisory Board.

“We look forward to sharing the results of our dose optimization work for azenosertib as we advance this promising WEE1 inhibitor to patients,” said Dr. Blackwell. “This work has allowed for further interrogation of the full potential of WEE1 inhibition in certain tumor types, and I am excited to share the results and our plans to advance azenosertib in the clinic.”

The webcast will be at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 and will be accessible via the Investors page of Zentalis’ website, www.zentalis.com. The archived webcast and presentation will be available on the Company’s website after the event.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. Utilizing its Integrated Discovery Engine, the Company is developing a focused pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, which include azenosertib (ZN-c3), a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies and related disorders, and a heterobifunctional degrader of BCL-xL for solid and hematological malignancies. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

