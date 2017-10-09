Zephyr Real Estate Launches Growth and Development Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inna Rubinchik, a Leasing Director with Zephyr Real Estate, recently attended a Young Professionals Network event through the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®. That event featured several guest speakers, one of whom was Zephyr agent, Saba Shoaeioskouei.

That sparked an interest that led to Zephyr’s creation of its own version, wherein mature, seasoned agents share their experiences and best practices in a relaxed and comfortable environment with their peers who are newer to the industry. The sharing of proven methods as well as pitfalls to avoid provides an invaluable educational opportunity for those just beginning their careers.

The first Zephyr event was held last month with featured speaker Josh Nasvik from Polaris Pacific who spoke about new construction in the Bay Area and throughout the West. Polaris is the West Coast leader in high-density real estate sales and marketing, and Nasvik is Project Director who serves as the main point of contact with clients. His experience and background provided a comprehensive view of the industry, which he shared in his workshop with Zephyr agents.

Next in the line-up is Laura Kaufman, an experienced, top-producing agent from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office. Her straightforward, perceptive approach has made her rise to success an enviable one, and one that she is happy to share with her up and coming colleagues. She is strongly committed to giving back to her community and is actively involved in a number of charitable causes. A donation is made to the charity of her client’s choice for each transaction.

Other speakers from both inside and outside Zephyr are planned including consultants and professionals in supporting businesses such as lenders, appraisers, design and architecture to round out the program.

Thus far, the events have been eagerly anticipated and very well received. Inna is President-elect of Women’s Council of Realtors for 2018, and will be networking to recruit speakers through both entities to enhance the learning curve for young professionals.

“New agents are always looking for ideas and directions, and established agents can provide valuable insight,” commented Inna. “Zephyr invests considerable time and money on training and education, and it is an ongoing process. That’s why we are known in the industry as having the best agent support.”

Inna launched a leasing group within Zephyr last year to augment their value as a full-service firm for all their clients’ needs. She may be reached at [email protected] or 415.238.8202.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo County and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

