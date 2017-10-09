Breaking News
Home / Top News / Zephyr Real Estate Launches Growth and Development Series

Zephyr Real Estate Launches Growth and Development Series

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Inna Rubinchik, a Leasing Director with Zephyr Real Estate, recently attended a Young Professionals Network event through the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®. That event featured several guest speakers, one of whom was Zephyr agent, Saba Shoaeioskouei.

That sparked an interest that led to Zephyr’s creation of its own version, wherein mature, seasoned agents share their experiences and best practices in a relaxed and comfortable environment with their peers who are newer to the industry. The sharing of proven methods as well as pitfalls to avoid provides an invaluable educational opportunity for those just beginning their careers.

The first Zephyr event was held last month with featured speaker Josh Nasvik from Polaris Pacific who spoke about new construction in the Bay Area and throughout the West. Polaris is the West Coast leader in high-density real estate sales and marketing, and Nasvik is Project Director who serves as the main point of contact with clients. His experience and background provided a comprehensive view of the industry, which he shared in his workshop with Zephyr agents.

Next in the line-up is Laura Kaufman, an experienced, top-producing agent from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office. Her straightforward, perceptive approach has made her rise to success an enviable one, and one that she is happy to share with her up and coming colleagues. She is strongly committed to giving back to her community and is actively involved in a number of charitable causes. A donation is made to the charity of her client’s choice for each transaction.

Other speakers from both inside and outside Zephyr are planned including consultants and professionals in supporting businesses such as lenders, appraisers, design and architecture to round out the program.

Thus far, the events have been eagerly anticipated and very well received. Inna is President-elect of Women’s Council of Realtors for 2018, and will be networking to recruit speakers through both entities to enhance the learning curve for young professionals.

“New agents are always looking for ideas and directions, and established agents can provide valuable insight,” commented Inna. “Zephyr invests considerable time and money on training and education, and it is an ongoing process. That’s why we are known in the industry as having the best agent support.”

Inna launched a leasing group within Zephyr last year to augment their value as a full-service firm for all their clients’ needs. She may be reached at [email protected] or 415.238.8202.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin and San Mateo County and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

CONTACT: Contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.