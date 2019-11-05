Zephyr Real Estate – Marin Awards Third Quarter Top Producers

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zephyr Real Estate’s Marin County office has announced its third quarter sales awards.

Once again, Chris DeNike takes the top position for Highest Dollar Volume (Individual) with $6,745,000. He also earns the award for Largest Sale Representing Sellers with $2,800,000. Chris has been a consistent top producer ever since joining Zephyr six years ago, and throughout his entire 25-year real estate career. He is a long-time Marin County resident and may be reached at [email protected] or 415.250.8052.

The award for the Highest Dollar Volume (Team) goes to Team O’Brien with $9,655,147. David and Deidre O’Brien are Team O’Brien, and together they have over 45 years of success. They belong to the Top Agent Network and Marin Platinum Group. David may be reached at 415.342.1968; Deirdre at 415.948.3197, or via their website www.teamobrienre.com.

Paul O’Neil wins the award for Largest Sales Representing Buyers with $2,498,000. After a highly successful career in marketing and sales, Paul turned his talents toward real estate, bringing his success right along with him. He may be reached at 415.309.8751 or via his website www.pauljoneil.com.

Highest Number of Transactions (Individual) goes to Erinn Millar with six. Long-time Marin County resident and top producer, Erinn has a large following of referral and repeat clients. She is an avid traveler and enjoys the great outdoors. She may be reached at 415.328.4143 or [email protected].

For Highest Number of Transactions (Team), Spiro Marin again takes home the prize with nine. Dorothy MacDougald and Spiro Stratigos form the award-winning team of Spiro Marin, as evidenced by their consistent achievements and client endorsements. Team Spiro Marin may be reached at 415.225.6412 or via their website www.spiromarin.com.

“Zephyr Marin is definitely a force to be reckoned with,” remarked Jenn Pfeiffer, Sales Manager. “These top producers exemplify all those qualities necessary for success. Thank you Chris, David, Deidre, Paul, Erinn, Dorothy and Spiro.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4a53521-350a-4719-aaea-087ba05153a2

CONTACT: Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
[email protected] 
