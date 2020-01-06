Zephyr Real Estate Presents Golden Z Award to Steve Dells

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Steve Dells is one of two recipients of the prestigious Golden Z Award, an honor established by Zephyr Real Estate in 2002 to recognize agents and staff for distinguished community service.

Steve Dells joined Zephyr in 2006. Prior to starting his career in Real Estate in 1986, Steve was a teacher and a coach after his education in the seminary, but life had other plans for him. He became actively involved in several charitable works, most significantly with Holy Family Day Home in San Francisco. Holy Family Day Home is the oldest childcare and family resource center in the City, serving 154 children. Of the community served by Holy Family Day Home, 70 percent of the families are homeless or formally homeless, with an annual income of less than $20,000. This organization is dedicated to ending the poverty cycle through high-quality early childhood education and family support services.

Years ago, Dells was a neighbor to Holy Family’s building. After meeting the staff and touring the grounds, he was committed and has been active ever since. He has served on the Board of Directors for more than 12 years, positively impacting many projects for children and families. He has also chaired the Program and Planning Committee, which ensures quality educational programs for children and their parents.

In a recent article in the Nob Hill Gazette, Dells was quoted: “We need dozens of Holy Family Day Homes in San Francisco. It’s a model that should be used nationally. However, here, the challenge is the cost of living and the amount of poverty experienced by so many families. [The day home] is a daily, weekly [and] yearly experience that provides an oasis of grace and humanity that the majority of our children don’t have when they aren’t there.”

“The current Executive Director of the Center is quoted as saying that ‘Commitment, enthusiasm, and community are the three characteristics that first come to mind when thinking about Steve’,” commented Randall Kostick, President and CEO of Zephyr. “I couldn’t agree more.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

