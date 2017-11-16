Zephyr Real Estate Provides Exclusive New Property Valuation Tool

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Once again, Zephyr Real Estate leaps into the forefront in providing agent tools and support by adding Buyside to its arsenal. Buyside, a market exclusive for Zephyr, is a home valuation tool that provides market insights, data and automated valuation to sellers, as well as helps agents match buyers with available listings.

The client experience side of Buyside provides homeowners with an opportunity to discover a range of estimated values of their property, rather than just the single source available on other similar sites. By entering an address, values from three different prominent sources, including Zillow’s Zestimate®, are all displayed, often with a variance of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Site visitors can also opt to receive a monthly report on a specific property to monitor fluctuation in values over time. With the wide-ranging values that are generated from these automated sources, the importance of evaluating the real-time market with a knowledgeable real estate agent to determine a more precise value is evident.

For agents, Buyside offers a straightforward, user-friendly way to providing extensive data to clients, including buyer interest in the market, market charts, recent sales, heat maps and more. It’s also a way of connecting with homeowners who may be in the early stages of considering selling, so the agent can offer more detailed information as well as assist in crafting the best strategy for bringing a property to market.

“Buyside was developed to maximize market knowledge for clients while minimizing the time and research necessary to achieve those results,” commented Melody Foster, Vice President of Marketing. “Generating real-time, meaningful data and insights can be a challenge, but we strive to make it simple and accessible.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has eight locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com. 

