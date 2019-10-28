Breaking News
Zephyr Real Estate Shows Well in Bay Area Leading 100

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Zephyr winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Leading 100 list of Bay Area top performers in Bay Area real estate has been released, and Zephyr Real Estate agents have once again achieved impressive recognition.

Tanya Dzhibrailova continues to shine in the individual’s category with a dollar volume of $95.2 million. Tanya has been at the forefront of leading agents in the Bay Area and across the nation for several years running, and continues to raise the bar regularly.

In the category for teams, RealSF Properties (Daniel Fernandez Acebo, Harry Clark, Kira Mead and Donna Solen) and the Gullicksen Group (Tim Gullicksen, Jonathan Davis and Virginia Thackwell) placed neck-and-neck with $66.7 million and $66.4 million respectively. These teams are consistent top producers both within Zephyr and throughout the Bay Area.

The Leading 100 list is produced by LuxeSF (formerly The Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco) and San Francisco magazine, in partnership with the REAL Trends organization. REAL Trends is the preeminent resource for accuracy and verifiable data in the industry because of its protocols and fastidious record-keeping processes. The aim of REAL Trends is to offer an authentic and reliable guide to real estate agent performance based on results and merit.

In addition to the rankings, LuxeSF presented its 12th Real Estate Boot Camp, an educational and networking event that covers consumer trends and behaviors and takes a look at the forecast for the Bay Area market. Part of that includes “Meet the 2019 Rising Star Realtors,” an opportunity for up-and-coming stars to expound on their motivation, inspiration, aspiration and determination. Included in that elite group is Zephyr Real Estate’s Nader Kazemi, who joined Zephyr a year ago and has been making a difference ever since.

“The best agents are those who inspire and lead by example,” commented Randall Kostick, CEO and President of Zephyr. “These folks continue to inspire and are an important part of Zephyr’s success. I congratulate them all.”

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a0099d1-757e-49c2-809d-0cecfe097813

CONTACT: Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
[email protected]
