Breaking News
Home / Top News / Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Barbara Stein Friedman

Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Barbara Stein Friedman

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Barbara Friedman

Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Barbara Stein Friedman

Zephyr Real Estate Welcomes Barbara Stein Friedman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zephyr Real Estate proudly announces the addition of Barbara Stein Friedman to the Pacific Heights office. Formerly with Hill & Co., Barbara brings over 20 years of experience in real estate and a well-honed skill set.

Barbara, Broker Associate and SRES®, specializes in residential real estate in San Francisco and southern Marin County.   She is experienced in both corporate relocation and the condo conversion process, having orchestrated one on her own Marina property.

Raised in Marin, and a graduate of the University of California, Davis, she has been a San Francisco resident since 1991.  Her background includes a successful career in the apparel industry with leading companies such as Levi Strauss & Co., Limited, Inc. and Koret of California.  She has traveled extensively throughout Asia and Europe for both business and pleasure.   In addition, as part of the Jewish Coalition for Literacy, Barbara tutors reading to first graders.

“Barbara is very resourceful and results-oriented,” remarked Michael Barnacle, Sales Manager at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. “She truly values building and maintaining relationships with her clients and fits perfectly into Zephyr’s family.”

Barbara may be reached at [email protected] or 415.298.8958.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d79aca-5434-4488-8d16-f8329d44b055

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.