EDISON, N.J., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC PINKSHEET: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint GAP Security today and discusses its ambitious growth strategy and commitment to creating substantial value for its shareholders.

With an unwavering focus on innovation, market expansion, and operational excellence, Zerify aims to achieve sustainable double-digit revenue growth over the next five years. The company plans to leverage its market-leading position, strong brand equity, and newly developing distribution channel to capitalize on emerging opportunities and enhance shareholder returns.

“As a company, we are driven by a bold vision to reshape secure video conferencing, collaboration and endpoint security,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “We have identified several key growth drivers, including product diversification, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships, which will fuel our future success.”

“In today’s rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, partnering with a robust network of channel partners is essential for effectively reaching customers, expanding market presence, and driving revenue growth,” says Kay. “When you look at the tech industry, all the big-named companies i.e., Zoom, Cisco, Symantec, RSA, & IBM (to name just a few), all grew through having a large channel of value-added resellers and our strategy is to mimic what they have done.”

“In the last 60 days, Zerify has signed partnership agreements with both TD SYNNEX, the global IT solutions aggregator and D2C (Direct-2-Channel). Collectively the two distributor channels contain more than 20,000+ resellers in the United States, Canada and Japan,” says Kay. “By leveraging the strengths and capabilities of our channel partners, Zerify aims to:

Enhance Market Reach: Channel partners serve as an extended sales force, enabling Zerify to access new markets, geographies, and customer segments. The diverse network of partners allows us to tap into previously untapped opportunities, ensuring wider market penetration and increased brand visibility.

Provide Value-Added Solutions: Channel partners possess deep domain knowledge and understands the specific challenges faced by customers in different industries. This expertise enables them to provide value-added services, such as integration, customization, and ongoing support, which enhance the overall customer experience and drive long-term customer loyalty.

Accelerate Time-to-Market: Channel partners have established distribution channels, logistics, and relationships with key stakeholders, allowing for faster time-to-market compared to direct sales efforts. This agility ensures that our cybersecurity solutions are readily available to customers, enabling them to address their security needs promptly and effectively.

“While having a strong distribution channel is key to long term success, so is innovation,” says Kay. “That’s why last week we launched a new Zerify Meet platform, and everyone that has seen it loves it. But innovation doesn’t stop there, we will also be signing a strategic agreement to add Zerify Rooms to our Zerify Meet,” says Kay, “the current market opportunity for AV style Rooms is in excess of $3.2B, and our goal is to have the industry’s most secure Room solution that we can push out through our growing channel.”

“Additionally, we expect to be signing (and announcing) a major agreement in the coming weeks that could put our Zerify Meet & Defender in the hands of potentially one-million monthly paying customers throughout the US & Europe. Rollout would start slowly during Q3 and will grow during Q4 of this year and take several years to reach its potential millions.”

“Since embarking on the rebranding journey, Zerify has undergone a comprehensive transformation to better align its brand identity with its strategic vision and market positioning,” says Kay. “The new brand represents Zerify’s commitment to innovation, agility, and delivering cutting-edge collaboration and endpoint solutions in the industry. Zerify remains confident in the trajectory it has set for delivering shareholder value. The extended timelines have allowed for more thorough planning, extensive market testing, and the implementation of feedback from key stakeholders.”

We would like to thank all of our shareholders for believing in our mission and sharing our passion to make the world a safer place.

Forward Looking Statement:

The The information presented herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This Act provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about themselves so long as they identify these statements as forward looking and provide meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the projected results. All statements other than statements of historical fact made in this report are forward looking. In particular, the statements herein regarding industry prospects and future results of operations or financial position are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Our actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 2022, as filed August 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), April, 2023. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth therein.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINKSHEET: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company is focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Gap Security. Its technologies help to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.