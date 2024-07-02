Learn how this builder is constructing net zero energy ready, affordable workforce housing.

Join Green Builder Media on Wednesday, July 17 at 2:00 ET for a free webinar on building net zero energy ready homes at an affordable pricepoint.

Howard Building Science is building beautiful net zero energy ready homes in Granite Falls, N.C., for around $200,000. Called Duke Street Cottages, these are not bare-bones homes. They are part of a pocket neighborhood of 11 homes built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standard.

The homes are constructed with structural insulated panels, cement fiber board siding, ductless mini-split heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, heat pump dryers, induction ranges, and other high-efficiency appliances. They are:

Affordable to buy and to own with near zero maintenance and utility bills.

Foster sustainable community living with shared green space and a solar pavilion.

Provide healthy indoor air quality with high-efficiency filtration and ventilation.

These incredibly high-value homes are the future of the housing industry. In this webinar, Rob Howard, President of Howard Building Science, will discuss his company’s unique solutions for optimizing housing—offering concrete ideas you can apply to your homes and communities.

About the Presenter

Rob Howard is President of Howard Building Science based in Granite Falls, NC. As a Licensed General Contractor, Howard Building Science provides sustainable development and net-zero energy home construction in the High Country and Foothills of Western North Carolina.

Rob has over 20 years of experience in the construction industry. He is the former Director of Construction at Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley where he built ENERGY STAR homes through Advanced Energy’s SystemVision program. He built the first Net-Zero Energy Home in North Carolina in partnership with the Appalachian Energy Center in 2005. He also built the first DOE Zero Energy Ready Homes in North Carolina in 2015. Previous roles include 5 years as a Sustainable Building Specialist with Habitat for Humanity International and 4 years as a Performance Construction Manager with Mitsubishi Electric.

Rob holds a bachelor’s degree and a renewable energy technologies diploma from North Carolina State University. He also holds a master’s degree in sustainable technology and building science from Appalachian State University where he serves as a lecturer.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

