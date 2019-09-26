Zero Hash Announces AiX to Leverage its Settlement Infrastructure to Settle Digital Asset Trades

Integration increases Zero Hash’s off-exchange platforms leveraging its settlement service.

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zero Hash , the complete digital asset and fiat currency settlement service, today announced that the electronic digital asset trading platform Artificial Intelligence Exchange, or AiX , has agreed to use Zero Hash to settle its OTC trades.

Zero Hash, which in March launched a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets, and recently announced support for forwards , is a BitLicense holder, a FinCEN-regulated Money Service Business, as well as a Money Transmitter in over 30 states.

AiX is the world’s first natural language AI broker, automating peer-to-peer trading of financial assets anonymously. Launching first digital assets, clients of AiX will eventually be able to source liquidity and execute in any tradable asset. By automating the broker function, AiX is able to drastically reduce trading costs for counterparties whilst simultaneously providing a superior service.

“We are very pleased to be working with AiX, to allow their clients to settle digital asset and fiat trades,” said Edward Woodford, Seed CX co-founder and CEO of Zero Hash. “Zero Hash has been designed from the ground up to settle trades for OTC trading platforms and their clients by offering complete flexibility in a secure and regulated ecosystem.”

“Crypto markets are evolving quickly, but still screaming out for efficient price discovery and execution. Through its partnership with Zero Hash, AiX will provide crypto market participants with the ability to source liquidity instantly from around the world, and settle automatically, all for a fraction of the costs that they are currently paying. We are very excited to be launching this combined product with Zero Hash,” said Jos Evans, Founder and CEO of AiX.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 states. Zero Hash holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS. In June, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards. This followed the subsidiary’s successful launch of a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets earlier this year. Zero Hash is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seed CX . Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX provides execution and settlement systems, trading technology, risk management tools and other related services for digital assets.

About AiX

AiX is a transformative AI-driven negotiation and matching engine, built to act as a broker for institutional OTC traders. Combining NLU/NLP with machine learning and cognitive reasoning technology, AiX sets new standards for efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory best practice, not only in digital assets but also across all financial markets.

AiX automates pre- and post-trade admin, assists negotiations, performs pre-trade credit checks, and passes trade details electronically to the settlement agency or clearing house. AiX will launch for cryptocurrencies in December, and traditional asset classes in Q1’20. Whatever the market, AiX makes trading simpler, smoother and more secure, boosting profits in the process.

