Breaking News
Home / Top News / Zero Hash Announces Partnerships with Number of Large Chicago Trading Firms

Zero Hash Announces Partnerships with Number of Large Chicago Trading Firms

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Adoption of Zero Hash among top Chicago proprietary trading firms as part of their OTC settlement infrastructure signals a shift in post-trade digital asset landscape

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At San Francisco Blockchain Week, Zero Hash, the complete digital asset and fiat currency settlement service, announced that top Chicago prop trading firms have now integrated Zero Hash into their post-trade settlement. The global trading firms that Zero Hash announced today included CMT Digital and BlueFire Trading.

Zero Hash, which in March launched a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets, and recently announced support for forwards, is a BitLicense holder, a FinCEN-regulated Money Service Business, as well as a Money Transmitter in 35 states.

Through a robust suite of API endpoints, OTC providers and Platform Operators can implement pre-trade risk controls that ensure trades do not match unless full collateralization is confirmed programmatically. This removes a major operational risk and allows for OTC desks to explore new counterparty relationships in the secure, regulated environment that Zero Hash offers. 

The announcement was made on the San Francisco Blockchain Week main stage by Edward Woodford, co-founder and CEO of Seed CX and Zero Hash. “We are fortunate that a number of the top global trading desks have now integrated into Zero Hash’s fully automated settlement infrastructure. Zero Hash provides the complete settlement solution to OTC desks, providing increased capital and operational efficiencies,” said Woodford.

“CMT Digital is excited to work with Zero Hash on improving the efficiency of our post trade settlement process,” said Brad Koeppen, Head of Business Development and Trading at CMT Digital. “Bilateral settlement of OTC transactions can be operationally cumbersome and moving counterparties onto the Zero Hash platform makes settlement simple and easy. By working with a regulated entity to manage the risk and capital efficiency of this line of business, we think bilateral settlement will quickly become a thing of the past.”

Harry Georgakopoulos, Head of Digital Assets at Blue Fire Capital, LLC, said on the announcement that, “the time has come for an institutional grade settlement and clearing solution for Digital Assets. Blue Fire Capital provides 24/7 streaming OTC liquidity to multiple family offices, exchanges, miners and other venues around the world. Our trading partners demand the best prices, a large offering of symbols and quote currencies, as well as, a safe and regulated settlement and clearing solution. Zero Hash is one of our premier partners in this space and we couldn’t be happier with their institutional offering.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 states. Zero Hash holds a virtual currency license from NYDFS.

Zero Hash’s settlement infrastructure is multi-platform as well as multi-custodial and aims to be the backbone of the digital asset ecosystem. as it is agnostic to how a trade is matched (i.e. multi-platform) and agnostic to a client’s preference to where the assets are held (i.e. multi-custodial). Zero Hash has complete dexterity in being able to settle any two-sided transactions it receives including spot, forwards, options, lending and single sided payments for payments processors.

In June, Zero Hash was voted Innovator of the Year by the 2019 Profit & Loss Readers Choice Awards. This followed the subsidiary’s successful launch of a suite of over-the-counter (OTC) trade settlement services for digital assets earlier this year. Zero Hash is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seed CX. Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX provides execution and settlement systems, trading technology, risk management tools and other related services for digital assets.

Media Contact for Zero Hash
Hunter Stuart, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.