WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended April 30, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
ZeroFox will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s fiscal first quarter results for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. To access this call via webcast, please use this link: ZeroFox F1Q24 Earnings Call.
Additionally, ZeroFox is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:
Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Presentation Time: 1:50 p.m. ET
2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
The live webcast and a webcast replay of each event can be accessed from the investor relations page of ZeroFox’s website at https://ir.zerofox.com.
About ZeroFox
ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.
Media Inquiries
Maisie Guzi, ZeroFox
press@zerofox.com
Investor Relations
Todd Weller, ZeroFox
investor@zerofox.com
