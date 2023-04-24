The ZeroFox External Cybersecurity Portfolio now includes broadened attack surface management and vulnerability intelligence capabilities

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc., a leader in external attack surface management and global threat intelligence. The acquisition was first announced on April 17, 2023.

“We are excited to welcome the LookingGlass team to the ZeroFox family,” said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “This acquisition strengthens our position in the external cybersecurity market and expands our platform’s attack surface intelligence capabilities. We are committed to ensuring a seamless customer experience as we integrate the two companies and are confident that this acquisition will be valuable for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Bryan Ware, CEO of LookingGlass, added, “We are thrilled to join forces with ZeroFox and look forward to the opportunities this will bring to our customers and employees. Our shared values and combined vision will allow us to deliver even more value to the market and achieve greater success together.”

The acquisition of LookingGlass is part of ZeroFox’s strategic plan and vision to deliver a world-class end-to-end external cybersecurity platform. ZeroFox will provide more information on the impact of the acquisition in the coming weeks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

LookingGlass is the global cybersecurity leader enabling national, industrial, and enterprise-scale decisions with unparalleled, curated intelligence on critical assets, risks, and sectors. For more than a decade, the most advanced organizations in the world have trusted LookingGlass to help them protect their economic and national security interests. Find out how we can help your organization at https://lookingglasscyber.com .

