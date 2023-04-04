Updated solution includes multiple tiers of protection, hardens customers’ attack surface and reduces breach risk by removing online personal information used to target executives

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced enhancements to its Executive Protection solution designed to safeguard executives, VIPs, and other high-value targets from physical and cyber threats. The new ZeroFox Executive Protection Premium offering now includes PII Removal service and expands coverage for up to five family members.

Executive Protection Premium addresses four primary areas of concern:

Preventing threat actors from exploiting executive reputation and influence through social media impersonations, account takeovers, and phishing attacks

Detection and removal of exposed personal information on data broker sites

Protecting executives from physical threats and disruptive global events at home, office, or travel locations

Expanding coverage to the attack surface for up to five family members at five different physical locations

Executive impersonations are only increasing; ZeroFox’s latest Executive Protection Threat Landscape Report showed a 26.2% increase in impersonations and a 29% spike in scams, fraud, and piracy targeting the C-suite and VIPs between 2021 and 2022. With the addition of PII Removal, a disruption service that automates the removal of personal identifiable information (PII) listed for sale on publicly searchable databases and data broker sites, executives can have peace of mind for themselves and those closest to them with protection from impersonations, targeted attacks, harassment, and scams.

“As cybercriminals and their methods of attack grow more sophisticated, executives have become a top target as an entry point into an organization,” said James C. Foster, chairman and CEO of ZeroFox. “ZeroFox excels at detecting and removing executive impersonations and personal information across the entire external attack surface – we had 485,190 successful PII Removals in 2022 – and we’re proud to expand our protection of executives to keep them, their company, and those closest to them safe from external cyber threats.”

To learn more about our enhanced Executive Protection offerings and how to keep your VIPs safe, visit here .

