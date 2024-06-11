Company secures four coveted industry awards for external attack surface management, external cybersecurity for financial services, and intelligence podcast

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox , the leader in external cybersecurity, today announced its Unified External Cybersecurity Platform secured multiple industry award wins in the 2024 Cyber Defense Magazine Global Infosec Awards and the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. ZeroFox took home four wins in total, first as Publisher’s Choice in Attack Surface Management with the CDM Global Infosec Awards, and three additional as part of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Winner in External Attack Surface Management, Winner in Cybersecurity for Financial Services, and Best Cybersecurity Podcast.

Notably, ZeroFox got two nods for its External Attack Surface Management (EASM) solution, just a few months after the product launched. With nearly seven in ten (69%) firms encountering a cyber-attack that originated from an unknown, unmanaged, or poorly managed internet-facing asset (according to ESG ), it’s never been more important to have a trusted, industry-validated solution to extend your security team’s visibility and control across all external exposures. The Best Security Podcast award also marks the first win for ZeroFox’s podcast, Unspoken Security – the raw, gritty podcast for cybersecurity professionals who want to understand how threat actors are leveraging the internet – which launched late last year.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said John Prestridge, Chief Product Officer at ZeroFox. “We’re equally honored to be recognized three times by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, a testament to our product team’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of innovation for external cybersecurity.”

“ZeroFox embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

“We congratulate ZeroFox on being recognized as an award winner in the Financial Services, Best Cybersecurity Podcast, and Attack Surface Management categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. ZeroFox’s achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

For more information about ZeroFox’s award wins, please visit https://www.zerofox.com/zerofox-industry-recognition/ .

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox , an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit zerofox.com for more information.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.