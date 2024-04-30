ZeroFox to showcase external cybersecurity platform with newly-released external attack surface management module

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading provider of external cybersecurity, is exhibiting and speaking at the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco, California from May 6-9th. Visit ZeroFox at Booth 1135 to learn how to see and secure all external assets with ZeroFox’s External Attack Surface Management solution, which is generally available as of today.

ZeroFox Vice President of Response, Jamie Tolles, and Director of Incident Response, Mari DeGrazia, will present a CISO Boot Camp session on the state of the art for external response best practices and how to limit the impact of a significant cybersecurity incident. The invitation-only session will follow Chatham House Rule to allow for free exchange of information and learning, exploring real world cases to compare the expectation of incident response with the reality, and providing solutions to bridge the gap and better expect the unexpected. CISO Boot Camp registrants can join “ Reality Bytes: Bridging the Gap between Expectations and Reality in IR ” on May 9th from 12:20-1:10 PM PT.

Also at RSA, ZeroFox will showcase the latest enhancements to the ZeroFox external cybersecurity platform, which unifies digital risk protection, threat intelligence, and external attack surface management, in a single unified pane of glass solution. The newly launched ZeroFox External Attack Surface Management module automatically discovers and enumerates critical commonly exploited digital assets – including subdomains, IP addresses, software and security certificates, etc. – to give customers better visibility into and defense against external cyber threats. During the customer trial period, users have seen improvements in use cases including:

Discovering External Assets: Automatically discovers internet-facing assets across your digital footprint.

Prioritizing Risk: Continuously correlates exposures to assets, with an intuitive dashboard offering a centralized view of your attack surface.

Uncovering Shadow IT: Leverages powerful searches to uncover unknown or forgotten assets linked to your domains and IP ranges.

“We’re looking forward to showing the world our unified external cyber security platform at the RSA Conference,” said James C. Foster, ZeroFox Founder and CEO. “Innovation remains at the core of ZeroFox, and staying ahead of our customer’s adversaries is paramount. Our new EASM solution is a testament to our continued commitment to securing customers’ entire external attack surface.”

For any media inquiries, or If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with ZeroFox while at RSA Conference, please reach out to [email protected] .

