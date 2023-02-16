WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), a leading external cybersecurity provider, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2023 ended January 31, 2023 before the U.S. markets open on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
ZeroFox will host a conference call and live webcast to review the Company’s fiscal fourth quarter results for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. To access this call, please pre-register using this link: ZeroFox F4Q23 Earnings Pre-Registration.
The live webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of ZeroFox’s website at https://ir.zerofox.com.
About ZeroFox
ZeroFox (Nasdaq: ZFOX), an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.
Media Inquiries
Malory Van Guilder
press@zerofox.com
Investor Relations
Marc P. Griffin, ICR
Todd Weller, ZeroFox
investor@zerofox.com
